Two ‘Wanted’ Criminals Arrested After Encounter With Police In Delhi's Narela
Identified as Afzal (34) and Chandan, the duo are proclaimed offenders of the Narela Police Station, having more than ten serious cases registered against them.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 11:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Two notorious criminals were arrested after being injured in a brief but fierce encounter with police late Wednesday night in the Narela area of Delhi, officials said on Thursday.
The injured accused were identified as Afzal, alias Imran (34), and Chandan, alias Kaku (31), both residents of Narela, they said.
“Both are proclaimed offenders of the Narela Police Station and have more than ten serious cases registered against them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North District, Hareshwar Swami, said.
Police said that the duo shot at a shopkeeper after robbing him on Wednesday, but they were chased and arrested within a few hours. “Based on a specific input that Chandan and Afzal, wanted in an attempt to murder and the Arms Act, were roaming in the area on a motorcycle and with a firearm. A police team launched a search operation and deployed a special picket near NIT, Narela,” they said.
At the picket, the duo were signalled to stop, but they allegedly opened fire at the police party and tried to flee. “In retaliation and self-defence, we also fired a few rounds and apprehended both criminals. The duo received gunshot wounds in the legs and have been hospitalised for treatment,” said an official.
Police recovered two pistols, five empty cartridges, two mobile phones and the motorcycle used by the accused from the spot.
Chandan is a listed bad character of Narela Police Station and is involved in multiple criminal cases, including attempted murder, robbery, theft, and offences under the Arms Act, per officials.
“Afzal is also a listed bad character and is involved in several cases, including assault on a public servant, robbery, Arms Act violations, eve-teasing-cum-POCSO Act cases and theft,” they said.
Police said a fresh case is being registered against the accused under charges of attempt to murder, obstructing or assaulting a public servant in the discharge of official duty and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.
