ETV Bharat / state

Two ‘Wanted’ Criminals Arrested After Encounter With Police In Delhi's Narela

New Delhi: Two notorious criminals were arrested after being injured in a brief but fierce encounter with police late Wednesday night in the Narela area of Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The injured accused were identified as Afzal, alias Imran (34), and Chandan, alias Kaku (31), both residents of Narela, they said.

“Both are proclaimed offenders of the Narela Police Station and have more than ten serious cases registered against them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North District, Hareshwar Swami, said.

Police said that the duo shot at a shopkeeper after robbing him on Wednesday, but they were chased and arrested within a few hours. “Based on a specific input that Chandan and Afzal, wanted in an attempt to murder and the Arms Act, were roaming in the area on a motorcycle and with a firearm. A police team launched a search operation and deployed a special picket near NIT, Narela,” they said.