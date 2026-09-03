Two Vehicle Lifters Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Assam
The encounter took place in Sonapur area during an operation against an armed gang involved in vehicle theft in the morning.
By PTI
Published : September 3, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Guwahati: Two suspected vehicle thieves were shot dead in an encounter with police in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district following a chase on a road to neighbouring Meghalaya on Thursday, police said.
The encounter took place in Sonapur area during an operation against an armed gang involved in vehicle theft in the morning, Guwahati Police Additional DCP (East) Anurag Sarmah said.
The gang allegedly stole a pick-up van near Panbazar police station in Guwahati, and the Panbazar police then chased the vehicle, he added.
"The vehicle lifters tried to flee towards Meghalaya via Amchang, Digaru, Sonapur and Markdola. The vehicle met with an accident at a naka checking point in Markdola, following which an exchange of fire broke out between police and the suspects," Sarmah said.
While two accused sustained gunshots and were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he added.
"Another member of the gang managed to escape from the spot. Two pistols, mobile phones and equipment allegedly used for stealing vehicles were recovered from the site," the ADCP said.
He said that several cases were registered against the two men at different police stations, and they were allegedly linked to an inter-state vehicle theft racket.
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