ETV Bharat / state

Two Vehicle Lifters Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Assam

Guwahati: Two suspected vehicle thieves were shot dead in an encounter with police in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district following a chase on a road to neighbouring Meghalaya on Thursday, police said.

The encounter took place in Sonapur area during an operation against an armed gang involved in vehicle theft in the morning, Guwahati Police Additional DCP (East) Anurag Sarmah said.

The gang allegedly stole a pick-up van near Panbazar police station in Guwahati, and the Panbazar police then chased the vehicle, he added.

"The vehicle lifters tried to flee towards Meghalaya via Amchang, Digaru, Sonapur and Markdola. The vehicle met with an accident at a naka checking point in Markdola, following which an exchange of fire broke out between police and the suspects," Sarmah said.