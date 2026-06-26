ETV Bharat / state

Two Uzbek Women Illegally Residing In India Arrested While Crossing Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar

Motihari: Two Uzbekistan women, who were residing illegally in India, were arrested in Bihar's Motihari district while trying to cross over to Nepal, police said on Friday. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has handed over the duo to Haraiya police.

The arrests were made at Custom Chowk near Maitri Bridge under Haraiya police station area. An SSB team was conducting routine checks at the Raxaul border when they spotted two foreigners attempting to cross into Nepal under suspicious circumstances. Upon being intercepted by SSB personnel, their behaviour appeared suspicious. During checking, the suspects were found having no document authorising their stay in India.

Investigations revealed that the two women, Makhfuza Dekhkonova (32) and Maftuna Kilicheva (35), are citizens of Uzbekistan and had been staying in India illegally. Makhfuza Dekhkonova hails from Kuqon district in the Fergana region of Uzbekistan and is daughter of Makhmadjon while Maftuna Kilicheva is a resident of Jo'jaobod village in the Payari district of the Samarkand region and daughter of Bakhodirovna, police said.

The SSB team detained the duo and handed them over to the Haraiya police.