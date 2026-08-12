Two Uttarakhand Brothers Held ‘Captive’ In Russia Return After Three-Month Ordeal
Two brothers stranded in Russia for 97 days returned safely after Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s intervention and coordination with Indian officials, reports Pradeep Mahara
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Dehradun: Two brothers from the bordering Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, who had been stranded in Russia for nearly 97 days, have safely returned home on Tuesday following the intervention of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and sustained efforts by the state government.
Dhami also spoke to the two brothers over the phone and enquired about their well-being. He also spoke with their family members, taking detailed information about the entire episode. The family expressed relief at the safe return of their sons after a prolonged period and thanked the Chief Minister for his sensitive intervention and prompt efforts.
Bhupendra Singh Karki and his brother Anand Singh Karki, hailing from Ranthi village of Dharchula in Pithoragarh district, had gone to Russia on May 6, after spending Rs 8 lakh on an employment agent. According to family members, on reaching Russia, their passports and visas had been taken away from them and they are being made to do forced labour there.
प्रदेश सरकार के निरंतर प्रयासों से 97 दिनों बाद रुस से सुरक्षित घर लौटे पिथौरागढ़ निवासी श्री आनंद सिंह कार्की जी एवं श्री भूपेंद्र सिंह कार्की जी तथा उनके परिजनों से आज दूरभाष पर वार्ता कर उनका कुशलक्षेम जाना।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 11, 2026
लंबे इंतजार के बाद अपनों के बीच लौटे दोनों भाइयों और उनके परिवारजनों… pic.twitter.com/KpGljScvC0
The family further stated that the two youths were not allowed to move around freely and were threatened when they refused to work. As they were unable to maintain regular contact with their family for a prolonged period, concern over their safety continued to grow. During their last communication, the youths had also informed their family about drone or missile attacks in the vicinity of the premises where they were being kept, further deepening concerns about their safety.
Chief Minister Dhami took the seriousness of the situation into consideration, directed the concerned officials to ensure the safe and speedy return of the two youths. Following the Chief Minister's directions, state government officials remained in constant touch and coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MHA) and the Indian Embassy in Russia, intensifying efforts for the safe repatriation of the brothers.
As a result of sustained efforts and coordination, the safe return of both brothers to India was ensured. After nearly 97 days of uncertainty and waiting, the two youths have finally returned safely to their home.
Dhami said that if any citizen of Uttarakhand faces a crisis anywhere in the world, the state government will make every possible effort to assist them. He said the safety, dignity, and interests of the people of Uttarakhand remain the government's top priority. He added that in such cases, the state government coordinates with the Central Government, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the concerned Indian missions to ensure all possible assistance.
Senior UKD leader Kashi Singh Airi and social worker Ramdev Verma also remained in constant touch with the family during the efforts to bring the two brothers back safely and extended their support in coordination with the government and concerned officials.
Following the safe return of the brothers, their family expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy, state government officials, and everyone who supported the efforts to bring them safely back home.
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