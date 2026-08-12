ETV Bharat / state

Two Uttarakhand Brothers Held ‘Captive’ In Russia Return After Three-Month Ordeal

Dehradun: Two brothers from the bordering Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, who had been stranded in Russia for nearly 97 days, have safely returned home on Tuesday following the intervention of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and sustained efforts by the state government.

Dhami also spoke to the two brothers over the phone and enquired about their well-being. He also spoke with their family members, taking detailed information about the entire episode. The family expressed relief at the safe return of their sons after a prolonged period and thanked the Chief Minister for his sensitive intervention and prompt efforts.

Bhupendra Singh Karki and his brother Anand Singh Karki, hailing from Ranthi village of Dharchula in Pithoragarh district, had gone to Russia on May 6, after spending Rs 8 lakh on an employment agent. According to family members, on reaching Russia, their passports and visas had been taken away from them and they are being made to do forced labour there.

The family further stated that the two youths were not allowed to move around freely and were threatened when they refused to work. As they were unable to maintain regular contact with their family for a prolonged period, concern over their safety continued to grow. During their last communication, the youths had also informed their family about drone or missile attacks in the vicinity of the premises where they were being kept, further deepening concerns about their safety.