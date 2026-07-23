ETV Bharat / state

Two Uttarakhand Brothers Held 'Captive' In Russia, Family Appeals To Govt For Safe Return

Pithoragarh: Two brothers from the bordering Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, who had gone to Russia looking for jobs, have been allegedly abducted, causing distress to their family members who could not communicate with them for 20 days.

Bhupendra Singh Karki and his brother Anand Singh Karki, hailing from Ranthi village of Dharchula in Pithoragarh district, had gone to Russia after spending ₹8 lakh on an employment agent. According to family members, on reaching Russia, their passports and visas had been taken away from them and they are being made to do forced labour there.

“We would communicate with them through internet calls in the past. Since we do not have any local SIM cards, we were not able to communicate for the last 20 days,” Tanuja Karki, wife of Bhupendra, said.

The silence has immensely affected the family physically as well as emotionally. Father of Bhupendra had a heart attack due to severe stress caused by his disappearance. Tanuja, nine months pregnant, is taking care of the house as she manages her ill and aged parents-in-law along with her three-year-old child amidst financial crises.