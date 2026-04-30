ETV Bharat / state

Two Uttar Pradesh Engineers Killed, Another Critical After Steamer Explodes During Repair In Jammu Kashmir's Shopian

Shopian: In a tragic incident, two engineers were killed while another was grievously injured after the steamer they were repairing exploded at a cold storage of a fruit market in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district late Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at the Fruit Mandi Aglaar in the South Kashmir district. According to sources, three engineers were busy repairing and installing a steamer installed in the cold storage when the gadget suddenly exploded leaving the trio grievously injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the sound of the explosion was heard far and wide, after which a stampede broke out at the scene and locals immediately rushed to the scene. The injured engineers were immediately shifted to the District Hospital Shopian, where two engineers, one of whom was identified as Saurabh Singh succumbed to injuries. The third injured engineer has been shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment and is said to be critical.