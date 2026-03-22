ETV Bharat / state

Two US Tourists Booked For Flying Drone Near Coast Guard HQ In Kochi

The duo had arrived in Kochi as tourists and were spotted flying a drone to record videos near the Coast Guard Headquarters on Saturday morning.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : March 22, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kochi: A case has been registered against two US nationals for allegedly flying a drone near the Coast Guard Headquarters in Fort Kochi, police said on Sunday. The accused Katie Michelle Phelps (32) and Christopher Ross Harvey (35) are from California.

According to police officials at Fort Kochi police station, the duo had arrived in Kochi as tourists and were spotted flying a drone to record videos near the Coast Guard Headquarters on Saturday morning. They were noticed by the tourism police, who took them into custody.

Fort Kochi, which houses establishments of the Navy and Coast Guard, falls under a red zone where drone operations are strictly prohibited. However, being a popular tourist destination, such violations occur frequently as visitors, often unaware of the restrictions, use drones for videography.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Aircraft Act and the Drone Rules. Police said the drone and a laptop in their possession have been seized. The two were later released after being issued notices to appear before the police as part of the ongoing investigation, officials added.

Also Read:

  1. Ukraine Seeks Consular Access To 6 Citizens Arrested In India
  2. Ukraine Lodges Protest After NIA Arrests 6 Ukrainians, 1 American For Plotting Terror Activities In India

TAGGED:

US TOURISTS IN KOCHI
KERALA
US TOURISTS BOOKED FOR FLYING DRONE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.