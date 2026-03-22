ETV Bharat / state

Two US Tourists Booked For Flying Drone Near Coast Guard HQ In Kochi

Kochi: A case has been registered against two US nationals for allegedly flying a drone near the Coast Guard Headquarters in Fort Kochi, police said on Sunday. The accused Katie Michelle Phelps (32) and Christopher Ross Harvey (35) are from California.

According to police officials at Fort Kochi police station, the duo had arrived in Kochi as tourists and were spotted flying a drone to record videos near the Coast Guard Headquarters on Saturday morning. They were noticed by the tourism police, who took them into custody.

Fort Kochi, which houses establishments of the Navy and Coast Guard, falls under a red zone where drone operations are strictly prohibited. However, being a popular tourist destination, such violations occur frequently as visitors, often unaware of the restrictions, use drones for videography.