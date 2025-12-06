ETV Bharat / state

Two UP Cops Suspended, One Dismissed For Dumping Unknown Body In Another Police Station's Jurisdiction

Meerut/Lucknow: Two sensational cases in Meerut and Lucknow have brought the Uttar Pradesh police under scrutiny. The first case of police inhumanity and irresponsibility took place in the Nauchandi police station area of Meerut, where the body of an unidentified person was found recently.

To evade responsibility, Nauchandi PS in charge Jitendra Kumar, in connivance with colleagues, loaded the body onto an e-rickshaw and dumped it in the limits of another police station. When the incident came to light during the examination of CCTV footage of the locality, Meerut SSP Vipin Tada suspended Kumar, beat constable Rajesh Kumar and recommended the dismissal of a home guard from service. He also ordered an investigation into the role of the in-charges of both police stations, warning of strict action if negligence is found.

In another case, the Lucknow anti-corruption bureau filed an FIR against five policemen, including the inspector of Banthra police station, for lodging a false case against an iron trader. It is alleged that the iron trader and his associates were framed in a false case of theft and fraud and were sent to jail by the accused to get accolades for good work. It took a three-year investigation by the police to unearth the conspiracy. The five police officers deliberately gathered false evidence, fabricated a story, and presented fake documents to the court, the investigators found.