Two UP Cops Suspended, One Dismissed For Dumping Unknown Body In Another Police Station's Jurisdiction
In another case, Lucknow ACB has filed an FIR against five policemen, including Banthra PS inspector, for lodging a false case against an iron trader.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Meerut/Lucknow: Two sensational cases in Meerut and Lucknow have brought the Uttar Pradesh police under scrutiny. The first case of police inhumanity and irresponsibility took place in the Nauchandi police station area of Meerut, where the body of an unidentified person was found recently.
To evade responsibility, Nauchandi PS in charge Jitendra Kumar, in connivance with colleagues, loaded the body onto an e-rickshaw and dumped it in the limits of another police station. When the incident came to light during the examination of CCTV footage of the locality, Meerut SSP Vipin Tada suspended Kumar, beat constable Rajesh Kumar and recommended the dismissal of a home guard from service. He also ordered an investigation into the role of the in-charges of both police stations, warning of strict action if negligence is found.
In another case, the Lucknow anti-corruption bureau filed an FIR against five policemen, including the inspector of Banthra police station, for lodging a false case against an iron trader. It is alleged that the iron trader and his associates were framed in a false case of theft and fraud and were sent to jail by the accused to get accolades for good work. It took a three-year investigation by the police to unearth the conspiracy. The five police officers deliberately gathered false evidence, fabricated a story, and presented fake documents to the court, the investigators found.
The case dates back to 2020, when Banthra police station inspector Prahlad Singh, along with SSI Dinesh Kumar, SI Santosh Kumar, SI Rajesh Kumar, and SI Alok Srivastava, filed the case of theft and forgery against iron rod trader Vikas Gupta, his truck driver Darshan Singh, and six others, and sent them to jail. After the Lucknow ACB's investigation exposed the truth, inspector Noorul Huda Khan filed a case at the PGI police station against five police officers, including Singh.
According to police, Santosh Kumar claimed that a trade in stolen iron rods was taking place on the night of December 31, 2020. Gupta and Singh were arrested. After receiving a receipt, the police cooked up the story that Gupta purchased stolen iron rods at a low price and sold them at his shop. Lalata Singh of Banthra and his son were also accused in the same case.
Inspector Noorul Huda Khan of ACB said, "After being found guilty in the investigation, a case has been filed against five police officers at the PGI police station, including Prahlad Singh, the then inspector of the Banthra police station. The accused officers are currently posted in Lucknow Police Lines and Bahraich."
