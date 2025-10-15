ETV Bharat / state

Two Uttar Pradesh Cops Suspended In Fake Encounter Case In Hathras

Hathras: The Superintendent of Police on Tuesday suspended two police officers in connection with an alleged fake encounter case, officials said.

According to police, after a case of attempted robbery at a trader's house was registered in the Mursan area on October 9, two persons were arrested following an encounter in which one suspect suffered a bullet injury to his leg.

However, the injured man's family and several political parties alleged that the encounter was staged and demanded an impartial probe and strict action against the guilty officials.