ETV Bharat / state

Two ULFA(I) Militants Held With Weapons In Assam's Tinsukia

Tinsukia: Two suspected United Liberation Front of Assam - Independent (ULFA-I) militants were arrested from Jagun near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Tinsukia, police said on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two had allegedly entered Assam from Myanmar through Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh before moving towards Tinsukia, they added.

Officials said the operation was conducted jointly by the Tinsukia Police with assistance from Central security agencies on Friday night following specific intelligence inputs. The duo have been identified as Humenjyoti Baruah, alias Siyor Asom (27), a resident of Panitola, and Papu Moran, alias Manoj Asom (30), from Baghjan. Both are self-styled second lieutenants of the proscribed outfit, police said.

"Two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, emergency medicines, food items for staying in the jungle and other incriminating documents have been seized from the duo. They are being thoroughly interrogated to gather more information about their backgrounds and linkages with the terrorist outfit," a police official said.