Two ULFA(I) Militants Held With Weapons In Assam's Tinsukia
Officials said they had allegedly been assigned to execute an indiscriminate attack targeting civilians in Tinsukia town to spread fear and panic among the public.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Tinsukia: Two suspected United Liberation Front of Assam - Independent (ULFA-I) militants were arrested from Jagun near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Tinsukia, police said on Saturday.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the two had allegedly entered Assam from Myanmar through Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh before moving towards Tinsukia, they added.
Officials said the operation was conducted jointly by the Tinsukia Police with assistance from Central security agencies on Friday night following specific intelligence inputs. The duo have been identified as Humenjyoti Baruah, alias Siyor Asom (27), a resident of Panitola, and Papu Moran, alias Manoj Asom (30), from Baghjan. Both are self-styled second lieutenants of the proscribed outfit, police said.
"Two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, emergency medicines, food items for staying in the jungle and other incriminating documents have been seized from the duo. They are being thoroughly interrogated to gather more information about their backgrounds and linkages with the terrorist outfit," a police official said.
Officials said the initial investigation indicates that the duo had allegedly been assigned by ULFA(I) to execute an indiscriminate attack targeting civilians in Tinsukia town to spread fear and panic among the public. It is also suspected that the operational pattern and planning may point towards the involvement or influence of external elements attempting to destabilise the region.
The duo have been brought to Tinsukia for a thorough interrogation to ascertain the wider conspiracy, possible local links and logistics support network. A case has been registered in connection with the recovery of arms and explosives, while further investigation is underway to identify others associated with the alleged plot, police said.
[With input from Bibek Bora]
Also Read