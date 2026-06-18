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Two Tourists Rescued After Getting Stuck Mid-Air On Zipline In Rajasthan

Two tourists dangling on mid-air on zipline in Rajasthan's Udaipur ( ETV Bharat )

Udaipur: At least two tourists from Gujarat were stranded 70 feet mid-air on a zipline ride in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. A video of the incident which surfaced online shows them dangling and calling for help as onlookers panic.

In response to the incident, a rescue team already stationed at the site acted swiftly and brought them down safely within two and a half minutes.

The incident took place at a famous tourist spot, Dudh Talai, where the zipline operates between Deendayal Park and Manikyalal Verma Park. Under normal conditions, it takes approximately 45 seconds to traverse this 630-meter-long zip line.

On Wednesday evening, a group of four friends visiting Udaipur from Gujarat arrived to enjoy this thrilling ride. The four tourists were sent onto the zipline in pairs.