Two Tourists Rescued After Getting Stuck Mid-Air On Zipline In Rajasthan
Two tourists from Gujarat were stranded mid-air on a Udaipur zipline due to strong winds. Rescue teams safely brought them down, reports Kapil Pareek
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Udaipur: At least two tourists from Gujarat were stranded 70 feet mid-air on a zipline ride in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. A video of the incident which surfaced online shows them dangling and calling for help as onlookers panic.
In response to the incident, a rescue team already stationed at the site acted swiftly and brought them down safely within two and a half minutes.
The incident took place at a famous tourist spot, Dudh Talai, where the zipline operates between Deendayal Park and Manikyalal Verma Park. Under normal conditions, it takes approximately 45 seconds to traverse this 630-meter-long zip line.
On Wednesday evening, a group of four friends visiting Udaipur from Gujarat arrived to enjoy this thrilling ride. The four tourists were sent onto the zipline in pairs.
“The two members of the first group reached the other end safely, but the two tourists in the second group came to a halt midway due to strong winds,” said officials. “The increased wind pressure hampered their momentum, causing them to get stuck on the zip line,” they said.
Suspended at a great height, both tourists panicked and began calling for help. Sensing the grave situation, the rescue team present at the site immediately swung into action.
“The trained staff used safety equipment to reach the tourists and brought them safely back to the starting point within about two and a half minutes,” officials added.
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