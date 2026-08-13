Gujarat: Two Toddlers Crushed To Death As Dilapidated Wall Collapses Amid Heavy Rain In Mahisagar
As the children played inside the house, the unpaved wall—dilapidated and eroded by rain—suddenly collapsed, and both died.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Mahisagar: Two children, aged two and four respectively, were crushed to death beneath an unpaved wall of a residential house in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district. Following this tragedy, a wave of shock and grief has swept through the entire Virpur taluka and surrounding rural areas as rainy conditions persisted in Mahisagar district for the last 48 hours.
Due to the continuous rainfall, unpaved houses in several areas have suffered extensive damage. In Khata village of Virpur taluka, a poor family took shelter at a residential house despite the precarious conditions. Meanwhile, as the children played inside the house, the unpaved wall—dilapidated and eroded by rain—suddenly collapsed, resulting in the deaths of both.
Hearing the loud crash of the falling wall, nearby villagers and family members rushed to the scene. After some effort, people cleared the rubble and pulled the children out. Both severely injured toddlers succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village.
Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Virpur Police immediately arrived at the scene, an official said. The police assessed the situation, conducted an inquest (panchnama) on the bodies of the innocent children, and transferred them for further procedures. Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated a legal investigation into the matter.
Amid the Meteorological department's forecast of heavy rainfall, old and unpaved houses in rural areas are becoming vulnerable due to rainwater accumulation. The administration is appealing to people to exercise caution in dilapidated or unpaved homes and move to safer locations.