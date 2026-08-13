ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Two Toddlers Crushed To Death As Dilapidated Wall Collapses Amid Heavy Rain In Mahisagar

Mahisagar: Two children, aged two and four respectively, were crushed to death beneath an unpaved wall of a residential house in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district. Following this tragedy, a wave of shock and grief has swept through the entire Virpur taluka and surrounding rural areas as rainy conditions persisted in Mahisagar district for the last 48 hours.

Due to the continuous rainfall, unpaved houses in several areas have suffered extensive damage. In Khata village of Virpur taluka, a poor family took shelter at a residential house despite the precarious conditions. Meanwhile, as the children played inside the house, the unpaved wall—dilapidated and eroded by rain—suddenly collapsed, resulting in the deaths of both.

Hearing the loud crash of the falling wall, nearby villagers and family members rushed to the scene. After some effort, people cleared the rubble and pulled the children out. Both severely injured toddlers succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village.