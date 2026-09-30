ETV Bharat / state

Alarm After Two tigers Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh

Balaghat: A tigress was electrocuted in Raisen district, and a male tiger was found dead in Katangi forest division of Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, forest officials said on Tuesday. The male tiger, about 12 years old, was found dead in the Nahlesarra dam on Tuesday. The carcass had swollen due to being submerged in water but all body parts of the animal were intact, the official said.

The tiger was cremated after samples were collected from the carcass. A probe was underway into the cause of death. Earlier on Monday evening, a tigress, about 6 to 7 years old, was found dead on a farmland in Raisen district, with a preliminary investigation suggesting that it got electrocuted by a live wire, an official said.

The carcass was found in Kagwan village in Dahod forest range of Obedullaganj tehsil, 90 km from the district headquarters, Divisional Forest Officer Hemant Raikwar told PTI.

The exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy, he said. As per the 2022 census, Madhya Pradesh had 785 tigers, the highest in the country. The state is home to nine tiger reserves. (More details are awaited)