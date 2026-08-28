Two Throat-Slit Murders Spark Fear And Tension In Bengal’s Malda
Fear grips a West Bengal district after an elderly man and a young woman were found murdered with their throats slit inside their homes.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Malda: Fear and tension have gripped this West Bengal district after two separate, near-identical murders on Friday left a 60-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman dead with their throats allegedly slit inside their own homes.
Police said the cases had been registered and bodies sent for post-mortem examinations for further investigation.
In the first incident, an elderly man, Arnab Sen, was found dead on Friday inside his home in the No. 2 Government Colony area. Police found Sen’s blood-stained body on his bed with his throat slit, indicating he was murdered early in the morning.
The second alleged murder came to the fore in the Sattari area, where police found another blood-stained body of a woman named Sheela Khatun (25). Police said her husband was accused of killing her as she objected to his extramarital affairs with his sister-in-law.
Regarding the incident at No. 2 Government Colony, police said Sen was alone at home, and in the morning, his brother Pintu Sen arrived to find the door open.
“Upon entering, he noticed bloodstains in various parts of the room and found Arnab Sen lying on the bed with a pillow pressed over his face. When Pintu removed the pillow, he found the victim's throat-slit and his body soaked in blood. He alerted the neighbours and the police,” officials said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Lewang Tamang said that the throat was slit using a sharp weapon and a preliminary probe suggested the murder took place early in the morning.
“The weapon used in the crime has not been found at the scene. Bloodstains were found inside the room and the bathroom. We also found two teacups in the room. The motive behind the murder is yet to be known. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and a detailed investigation has been initiated with the help of a forensic team,” he said.
According to Pintu, the deceased’s brother, when he entered Sen’s house, he found everything in disarray and a pillow was pressed over his elder brother's face.
“Upon removing the pillow, I found his throat had been slit. I cannot fathom the motive behind the murder. My brother was not involved in politics, nor did he frequent any clubs. There were no outstanding financial disputes with anyone either,” he said.
“There was no cash in the house; there might have been some gold jewellery. I think the murderer is someone known to him. Perhaps my brother opened the gate himself. Two cups of tea were found, and the induction cooktop was still on. He might have prepared tea for the visitor. He was wearing a ‘Rakhi’ on his wrist, suggesting a woman might have visited him,” Pintu added.
Meanwhile, in the Sattari area of English Bazar, police have detained the victim’s husband in connection with her murder.
SP Tamang stated that there were signs of injury on the neck and face of the victim.
“The deceased's husband has been detained for questioning. It has come to our notice during the initial probe that Sheela had been unreachable since the evening. Her sister, Nasima Khatun, called her repeatedly but received no answer. Concerned, Nasima went to Sheela’s house but found it locked,” he said.
Tamang said that Nasima informed the police that Sheela’s husband had set out for the railway station with their son, intending to travel to another state.
“He was summoned back from the station via a phone call. However, as there was a significant delay, two of Sheela's brothers-in-law went to the station and brought them back. Upon returning home around 11:30 PM and unlocking the door, they found blood on the floor. Subsequently, Sheela's throat-slit body was recovered from beneath the bed,” the SP said.
Following the discovery, the police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.
Speaking about the incident, Sheikh Alimul, the victim’s brother and Upapradhan of the local Panchayat, alleged that the deceased’s husband was involved in an extramarital affair with his sister-in-law, which led to the murder.
“I rushed to the morgue after hearing that my sister, Sheela, had been murdered by her husband and sister-in-law,” said Alimul. “There, my sister's young son told me his father had sent him away to a shop with ten rupees and a mobile phone. When the child returned, he heard strange noises and walked into the room,” he said.
Citing the child’s testimony, Alimul added that he saw his father carrying a blood-stained bucket with blood all over his trousers. “The child told us he saw them shoving his mother’s body under the bed. We believe this entire murder was cold-blooded and premeditated.”
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