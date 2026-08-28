ETV Bharat / state

Two Throat-Slit Murders Spark Fear And Tension In Bengal’s Malda

Malda: Fear and tension have gripped this West Bengal district after two separate, near-identical murders on Friday left a 60-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman dead with their throats allegedly slit inside their own homes.

Police said the cases had been registered and bodies sent for post-mortem examinations for further investigation.

In the first incident, an elderly man, Arnab Sen, was found dead on Friday inside his home in the No. 2 Government Colony area. Police found Sen’s blood-stained body on his bed with his throat slit, indicating he was murdered early in the morning.

The second alleged murder came to the fore in the Sattari area, where police found another blood-stained body of a woman named Sheela Khatun (25). Police said her husband was accused of killing her as she objected to his extramarital affairs with his sister-in-law.

Regarding the incident at No. 2 Government Colony, police said Sen was alone at home, and in the morning, his brother Pintu Sen arrived to find the door open.

“Upon entering, he noticed bloodstains in various parts of the room and found Arnab Sen lying on the bed with a pillow pressed over his face. When Pintu removed the pillow, he found the victim's throat-slit and his body soaked in blood. He alerted the neighbours and the police,” officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lewang Tamang said that the throat was slit using a sharp weapon and a preliminary probe suggested the murder took place early in the morning.

“The weapon used in the crime has not been found at the scene. Bloodstains were found inside the room and the bathroom. We also found two teacups in the room. The motive behind the murder is yet to be known. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and a detailed investigation has been initiated with the help of a forensic team,” he said.

According to Pintu, the deceased’s brother, when he entered Sen’s house, he found everything in disarray and a pillow was pressed over his elder brother's face.

“Upon removing the pillow, I found his throat had been slit. I cannot fathom the motive behind the murder. My brother was not involved in politics, nor did he frequent any clubs. There were no outstanding financial disputes with anyone either,” he said.