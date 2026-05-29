ETV Bharat / state

Two Telugu Entrepreneurs Named In Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia For Fintech, Social Impact Work

Hyderabad: Two young Telugu entrepreneurs have secured their names in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for their impactful work in fintech and social innovation. Forbes has recognised Shiva Ganesh Gaddam and Madhulash Babu Krovvidi among Asia's emerging changemakers.

Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Shiva Ganesh Gaddam founded fintech startup Geni5 with the aim of introducing financial literacy to children at an early age.

The platform explains financial concepts like saving, budgeting, investing, insurance and entrepreneurship, through comic-based storytelling designed for children and young learners. The model turns complex financial topics into engaging, easy-to-understand content.

His innovative approach earned him a spot on the Forbes list under the Finance and Venture Capital category. Geni5 has already received support through a grant from Emergent Ventures and is now preparing to raise seed funding later this year. The company is also reportedly working toward receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India to directly offer financial services for students.