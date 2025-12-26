ETV Bharat / state

Two Telangana Firms Qualify To Supply 2,000 e-Buses For Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad is set to get a major boost to its public transport network, with 2,000 electric buses likely to be inducted in phases after two Telangana-based companies emerged successful in the central government’s tender process. RTC sources said the financial bids have been opened and the process has moved to the negotiation stage, clearing a key hurdle for the rollout of e-buses in the city.

According to officials, EV Trans Private Limited, part of the Megha Group, has qualified to supply 1,085 buses in the Lot-1 (low-floor) category, while Greencell Mobility has qualified to supply 915 buses in the Lot-2 (standard floor) category. The buses will be operated on a rental basis.

Talks On Lowering Rental Costs Underway

The tender has been issued under the Centre’s PM E-Drive scheme, aimed at reducing air pollution and strengthening public transport in cities with populations above 40 lakh. Under the scheme, state-run RTCs will pay a per-kilometre rental charge to the companies that manufacture and operate the buses.

Nine major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Ahmedabad and Pune, are covered under the programme. Nationwide, tenders have been floated for 10,900 electric buses.

RTC officials said the central government will now hold discussions with the two L-1 bidders on the rental rates. While the per-kilometre rates quoted by the companies have not been disclosed, the Centre is expected to push for further reductions. A senior RTC official said the talks are likely to be completed within a week to ten days, after which the RTC management will place the matter before the state government for a final decision.