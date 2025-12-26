Two Telangana Firms Qualify To Supply 2,000 e-Buses For Greater Hyderabad
The induction of 2,000 electric buses is expected to cut pollution, reduce fuel costs and modernise the ageing diesel fleet operating across Greater Hyderabad.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad is set to get a major boost to its public transport network, with 2,000 electric buses likely to be inducted in phases after two Telangana-based companies emerged successful in the central government’s tender process. RTC sources said the financial bids have been opened and the process has moved to the negotiation stage, clearing a key hurdle for the rollout of e-buses in the city.
According to officials, EV Trans Private Limited, part of the Megha Group, has qualified to supply 1,085 buses in the Lot-1 (low-floor) category, while Greencell Mobility has qualified to supply 915 buses in the Lot-2 (standard floor) category. The buses will be operated on a rental basis.
Talks On Lowering Rental Costs Underway
The tender has been issued under the Centre’s PM E-Drive scheme, aimed at reducing air pollution and strengthening public transport in cities with populations above 40 lakh. Under the scheme, state-run RTCs will pay a per-kilometre rental charge to the companies that manufacture and operate the buses.
Nine major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Ahmedabad and Pune, are covered under the programme. Nationwide, tenders have been floated for 10,900 electric buses.
RTC officials said the central government will now hold discussions with the two L-1 bidders on the rental rates. While the per-kilometre rates quoted by the companies have not been disclosed, the Centre is expected to push for further reductions. A senior RTC official said the talks are likely to be completed within a week to ten days, after which the RTC management will place the matter before the state government for a final decision.
Cleaner Commute, Lower Costs
At present, more than three-fourths of the buses operating in Greater Hyderabad run on diesel, many of them ageing and in poor condition. The induction of 2,000 electric buses is expected to ease air pollution, improve passenger comfort, and lower fuel costs for the RTC.
Officials said electric buses will also address long-standing complaints about smoke and emissions affecting commuters and motorists. As the new e-buses are rolled out in the city, the RTC plans to gradually shift existing diesel buses to district routes.
Statewide Transition By 2039
According to the Telangana Rising Vision Document–2047, the RTC currently operates 9,878 buses across the state. The long-term goal is to convert the entire fleet to green, environment-friendly buses by 2039, signalling a major shift in public transport across Telangana.