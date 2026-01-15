ETV Bharat / state

Two Teenage Girl Athletes Found Dead At Sports Authority Of India Hostel In Kerala; Suicide Suspected

Kollam: Two teenage girl athletes were found dead in a Sports Authority of India(SAI) hostel room in Kerala's Kollam on Thursday with police suspecting it to be a case of twin suicide.

According to reports, the two girls studying in class 10 and 12 were natives of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Districts. It is understood that the students staying on the ground and first floor of the hostel, spent the Wednesday night together in one room. When the duo did not report for the morning session on Thursday, their hostel mates went to call them, but found the two students dead.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, a team of police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The inquest proceedings were completed under the leadership of City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan and ACP Sheriff. No suicide note has been found in the students' rooms.

Police have taken the bodies into custody while further investigation is underway. Reports said that police will record the statements of the fellow athletes at the SAI hostel and relatives of the deceased before the bodies are handed over to the families.