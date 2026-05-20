ETV Bharat / state

Two Tamil Nadu Students Die By Suicide After Failing Class 10 Public Exams

Sivaganga: Two Class 10 students from Tamil Nadu allegedly died by suicide after failing their public examinations.

In the first incident, a student from A. Pudukulam village near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district reportedly took the extreme step after failing in Mathematics in the Class 10 public examination results declared on Monday.

The girl was studying at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kattanur, Virudhunagar district. According to reports, she scored 45 marks in Tamil, 43 in English, 64 in Science and 51 in Social Science, but secured only 26 marks in Mathematics. The student allegedly died by suicide at her residence.

After receiving information about the incident, Manamadurai police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem examination. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In a similar incident near Walajabad in Ranipet district, a 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after failing the Class 10 public examinations.