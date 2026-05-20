Two Tamil Nadu Students Die By Suicide After Failing Class 10 Public Exams
In a similar incident near Walajabad in Ranipet district, a 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after failing the Class 10 public examinations.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST
Sivaganga: Two Class 10 students from Tamil Nadu allegedly died by suicide after failing their public examinations.
In the first incident, a student from A. Pudukulam village near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district reportedly took the extreme step after failing in Mathematics in the Class 10 public examination results declared on Monday.
The girl was studying at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kattanur, Virudhunagar district. According to reports, she scored 45 marks in Tamil, 43 in English, 64 in Science and 51 in Social Science, but secured only 26 marks in Mathematics. The student allegedly died by suicide at her residence.
After receiving information about the incident, Manamadurai police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem examination. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
In a similar incident near Walajabad in Ranipet district, a 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after failing the Class 10 public examinations.
The student was studying at a Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in the area. According to reports, she failed the examination after scoring low marks in Social Science.
Upset with the result, the student allegedly took the extreme step at her home. Her family members rushed her to the Walajah Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.
If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, help is available. In Tamil Nadu, you can contact the government helpline at 104 or reach out to Sneha Foundation at +91 44 2464 0050 / 0060 for emotional support and counselling.
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