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Two Students Injured As Ceiling Fan Falls In Rajasthan Govt School

The incident occurred just after the students returned to their classroom after attending the morning assembly on Monday.

Two Students Injured As Ceiling Fan Falls In Rajasthan Govt School
An injured student with his relative (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Barmer: Two children were injured after a ceiling fan suddenly fell inside a classroom of a government school in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday. The incident led to utter chaos in the school compound and triggered panic among students and staff.

The incident occurred at the Government Upper Primary School in Sansiyon Ka Tala area in Barmer in the morning. The injured students were rushed to the district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The injured children have been identified as five-year-old Manish and six-year-old Manish.

Mukesh Aman, a teacher at the school, said after attending the morning assembly, the children had returned to their classroom when the incident occurred. Two students were injured and rushed to the hospital, he said.

After receiving information about the incident, family members rushed to the hospital and accused the school authorities of negligence.

Champa Devi, Manish's relative, said he was sent to school early in the morning and later, a teacher informed her that he had sustained an injury, prompting her to rush to the hospital.

Champa Devi further alleged that two or three days ago, a student had suffered an electric shock but the school authorities had not disclosed it and now a ceiling fan has fallen. "These incidents reveal the school administration's negligence and failure to pay adequate attention to safety measures," she added.

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  2. Seven Students Injured As Concrete Chunk Falls From Roof In Gujarat School

TAGGED:

CEILING FAN FALLS IN RAJASTHAN
UPPER PRIMARY SCHOOL
CEILING FAN FALLS IN CLASSROOM
STUDENTS INJURED AS FAN FALLS

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