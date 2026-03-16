ETV Bharat / state

Two Students Injured As Ceiling Fan Falls In Rajasthan Govt School

Barmer: Two children were injured after a ceiling fan suddenly fell inside a classroom of a government school in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday. The incident led to utter chaos in the school compound and triggered panic among students and staff.

The incident occurred at the Government Upper Primary School in Sansiyon Ka Tala area in Barmer in the morning. The injured students were rushed to the district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The injured children have been identified as five-year-old Manish and six-year-old Manish.

Mukesh Aman, a teacher at the school, said after attending the morning assembly, the children had returned to their classroom when the incident occurred. Two students were injured and rushed to the hospital, he said.