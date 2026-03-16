Two Students Injured As Ceiling Fan Falls In Rajasthan Govt School
The incident occurred just after the students returned to their classroom after attending the morning assembly on Monday.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Barmer: Two children were injured after a ceiling fan suddenly fell inside a classroom of a government school in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday. The incident led to utter chaos in the school compound and triggered panic among students and staff.
The incident occurred at the Government Upper Primary School in Sansiyon Ka Tala area in Barmer in the morning. The injured students were rushed to the district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
The injured children have been identified as five-year-old Manish and six-year-old Manish.
Mukesh Aman, a teacher at the school, said after attending the morning assembly, the children had returned to their classroom when the incident occurred. Two students were injured and rushed to the hospital, he said.
After receiving information about the incident, family members rushed to the hospital and accused the school authorities of negligence.
Champa Devi, Manish's relative, said he was sent to school early in the morning and later, a teacher informed her that he had sustained an injury, prompting her to rush to the hospital.
Champa Devi further alleged that two or three days ago, a student had suffered an electric shock but the school authorities had not disclosed it and now a ceiling fan has fallen. "These incidents reveal the school administration's negligence and failure to pay adequate attention to safety measures," she added.
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