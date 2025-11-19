ETV Bharat / state

Two Students Go Missing After Drowning In Gummajharan Waterfall In Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Two Plus Three Second Year students of Koraput district's Vikram Dev University went missing after drowning in Gummajharan waterfall in Madakapadar panchayat of Khairaput block of Malkangiri on Tuesday evening.

According to Mathili police station officer Dipanjali Majhi, a group of four students from Vikram Dev University, Jeypore had been to Gummajharan waterfall for a picnic. "After having lunch, the students took a bath at the waterfall. However, while clicking a selfie, three of them slipped and fell and were swept away in the strong current of water," he said.

Majhi said locals present at the spot managed to save one of the students but the other two-Lingaraj Mohapatra and S Shreekhar were not found. Majhi said a police team along with Mathili fire station personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation. The operation was called off after sunset and resumed on Wednesday morning.

"The search operation is still on to trace the missing students. A 16-member team of ODRAF from Koraput, a 10-member team of police, and fire department personnel are engaged in the operation," Majhi said.