ETV Bharat / state

Two Students Die By Suicide At Jaipur Private University Within Two Days

Jaipur: A student of a private university in Jaipur allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room in the Chandwaji area. The body of the student was found on Wednesday night after fellow students noticed a foul smell coming from the room.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Saini, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Saini was a second-year CPT student.

According to Chandwaji police station Station House Officer Rajveer Singh, police received information late Wednesday that a foul smell was emanating from a room at Sunrise Hostel, located opposite NIMS University. A police team reached the hostel and had the room opened, where the student's body was found hanging.

Police suspect that the incident may have occurred one or two days earlier, as the body had begun to decompose. It was sent to the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The reason behind Saini's death has not yet been established. Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the hostel and questioning other students staying there to gather information about the circumstances leading up to the incident.