ETV Bharat / state

Two Special Courts In Maharashtra To Hear Cases Of Malpractices In Exams, Including NEET: HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday designated two special courts, one each in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts in Maharashtra, to hear cases related to malpractices in public examinations, including the medical entrance test NEET.

The decision came a day after the central government assured setting up of fast-track courts to hear cases related to malpractices in examinations, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), amid widespread protests by students and activists over the medical entrance exam paper leak in May and to seek accountability for irregularities.

Acting HC Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge designated Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate SV Pawar at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (central Maharashtra) and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Gulshan Kolte at Nagpur (eastern Maharashtra) to hear the cases.