ETV Bharat / state

Two Sisters Killed, Three Injured After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Sindhudurg

The mangled remains of the vehicle which met with an accident ( ETV Bharat )

Sindhudurg: Two sisters were killed and three others sustained serious injuries after a speeding car plunged nearly 20 feet into a gorge along the Zarap-Patradevi highway near Nemale Airdokwadi in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 1.30 PM when the family was travelling from Mapusa in Goa to Bhiravande village in Kankavali to drop off a relative at her home. The driver, who allegedly dozed off, lost the control of the vehicle due to over speeding.

The deceased have been identified as Shrimati Pandurang Nanodkar (58), a resident of Giri, Saligao, Mapusa in Goa, and her sister Vilasini Jagannath Satardekar (54), a resident of Bhiravande in Kankavali.

Two Sisters Killed, Three Injured After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Sindhudurg (ETV Bharat)

The injured are Sunny Pandurang Nanodkar (36), Pandurang Vishnu Nanodkar (65) and Ujjwala Narayan Kambli (48), all residents of Giri, Saligao, Mapusa, Goa. They were given primary treatment at the Cottage Hospital in Sawantwadi before being referred to Goa Medical College Hospital at Bambolim for further treatment.