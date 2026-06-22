Two Sisters Killed, Three Injured After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Sindhudurg
According to police, the accident occurred at around 1.30 pm when the family was travelling from Mapusa in Goa to Bhiravande village in Kankavali.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Sindhudurg: Two sisters were killed and three others sustained serious injuries after a speeding car plunged nearly 20 feet into a gorge along the Zarap-Patradevi highway near Nemale Airdokwadi in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Monday afternoon.
According to police, the accident occurred at around 1.30 PM when the family was travelling from Mapusa in Goa to Bhiravande village in Kankavali to drop off a relative at her home. The driver, who allegedly dozed off, lost the control of the vehicle due to over speeding.
The deceased have been identified as Shrimati Pandurang Nanodkar (58), a resident of Giri, Saligao, Mapusa in Goa, and her sister Vilasini Jagannath Satardekar (54), a resident of Bhiravande in Kankavali.
The injured are Sunny Pandurang Nanodkar (36), Pandurang Vishnu Nanodkar (65) and Ujjwala Narayan Kambli (48), all residents of Giri, Saligao, Mapusa, Goa. They were given primary treatment at the Cottage Hospital in Sawantwadi before being referred to Goa Medical College Hospital at Bambolim for further treatment.
Police said one of the deceased, Vilasini Satardekar, had recently visited her sister's family in Goa. Since both Satardekar and Pandurang Nanodkar were reportedly unwell, the family decided to drive them to Bhiravande for a change of climate. The five-member family left their home at around 1 PM and was heading towards Kankavali when the mishap occurred near Nemale Airdokwadi.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver, Sunny Nanodkar, was unable to control the speeding vehicle after allegedly falling asleep. The car veered off the highway, rolled over three times and crashed into a gorge approximately 15 to 20 feet deep.
Police personnel and local residents rescued all five occupants from the wreckage. Shrimati Nanodkar was declared dead before reaching the hospital, while Vilasini Satardekar succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
Police conducted a spot panchnama and sent both bodies for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is being carried out by Sawantwadi Police Inspector Amol Chavan.
Meanwhile, it was learnt that Nanodkar, is a former sarpanch of Giri Gram Panchayat in Goa, while his mother is currently a member of the gram panchayat.
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