Two Sisters Abducted, Raped Near School In Bihar’s Siwan
Two sisters face sexual assault in Siwan, following which police have launched a manhunt for the accused.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Siwan: Two young sisters were allegedly raped after they were forcibly pulled into a car outside their school in Siwan district in Bihar, police said on Sunday. The girls were subsequently abandoned in a field.
The gruesome incident occurred under the Mahadeva OP police station limits. Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha said that an investigation has been set into motion and the CCTV footage from the area surrounding the school is being examined to identify the accused. "The girl's statement has been recorded," said Jha.
As per the complaint filed by one of the survivor girls, she was accompanied by her younger sister to the school on Saturday when a car suddenly stopped at the school's main gate.
The girls were forcibly taken inside and were allegedly molested in the moving vehicle. Due to excessive bleeding, the girls were abandoned in a field. When the victim's younger sister regained consciousness, she was shocked to find herself in the field.
According to the police, the survivor informed locals about the incident, following which the '112' emergency team was subsequently alerted. Police arrived at the scene, rushed the girls to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where a medical team attended to them.
Doctors treating the survivor stated that she had been assaulted and "subjected to a rape attempt", which resulted in severe injury to her private parts. "As the bleeding would not stop, the girl received stitches. Her condition is currently out of danger. The other girl also faced sexual assault," officials said.
The victim's younger sister recounted that after they were forcibly put into the vehicle and faced repeated assault. She said that she regained consciousness in the field on Sunday morning and narrated the entire incident to local people. The victim, however, said that she does not recognise any of the accused.
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