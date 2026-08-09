ETV Bharat / state

Two Sisters Abducted, Raped Near School In Bihar’s Siwan

Siwan: Two young sisters were allegedly raped after they were forcibly pulled into a car outside their school in Siwan district in Bihar, police said on Sunday. The girls were subsequently abandoned in a field.

The gruesome incident occurred under the Mahadeva OP police station limits. Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha said that an investigation has been set into motion and the CCTV footage from the area surrounding the school is being examined to identify the accused. "The girl's statement has been recorded," said Jha.

As per the complaint filed by one of the survivor girls, she was accompanied by her younger sister to the school on Saturday when a car suddenly stopped at the school's main gate.

The girls were forcibly taken inside and were allegedly molested in the moving vehicle. Due to excessive bleeding, the girls were abandoned in a field. When the victim's younger sister regained consciousness, she was shocked to find herself in the field.