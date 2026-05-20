ETV Bharat / state

Two Sisters Die Of Suffocation After Getting Locked Inside Car In Rajasthan’s Alwar

Representational image ( Etv Bharat )

Alwar: Two young sisters died of suffocation after accidentally getting locked inside a parked car while playing in Khudunpuri village under the Vaishali Nagar police station area of Alwar. Police said the girls had entered a car parked at a motor workshop and were unable to open the doors after they got locked from inside. The incident occurred while their father was away at work. Vaishali Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Guru Dutt Saini said a car had been parked for repairs at Vinod Kumar Motors Workshop. While playing nearby, the two sisters entered the vehicle, and the doors reportedly shut accidentally. "The children could not open the car door and suffocated inside the vehicle," the officer said. The deceased girls were identified as Tina, 8, and Lakshmi,5. According to police, the girls' father, Ramesh Kumar, works at a hair-cutting salon.