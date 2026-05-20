Two Sisters Die Of Suffocation After Getting Locked Inside Car In Rajasthan’s Alwar
Police said the girls had entered a car parked at a motor workshop and were unable to open the doors after they got locked
Published : May 20, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Alwar: Two young sisters died of suffocation after accidentally getting locked inside a parked car while playing in Khudunpuri village under the Vaishali Nagar police station area of Alwar.
Police said the girls had entered a car parked at a motor workshop and were unable to open the doors after they got locked from inside. The incident occurred while their father was away at work.
Vaishali Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Guru Dutt Saini said a car had been parked for repairs at Vinod Kumar Motors Workshop. While playing nearby, the two sisters entered the vehicle, and the doors reportedly shut accidentally.
"The children could not open the car door and suffocated inside the vehicle," the officer said. The deceased girls were identified as Tina, 8, and Lakshmi,5. According to police, the girls' father, Ramesh Kumar, works at a hair-cutting salon.
When he returned home from work and could not find his daughters, he started looking out. Local residents informed him that the girls had been seen playing near the parked car.
When he checked the vehicle, both children were found unconscious inside. By the time he pulled them out, they had already died. Ramesh Kumar said the family belongs to the Bedham area in Deeg district but currently lives in Khudunpuri village in Alwar.
He said he had fed the girls before leaving for work in the morning. When he returned in the afternoon, they had already died. "The children had even tried to come out of the car," the father said.
He also shared that the girls’ mother had died nearly four years ago due to a silent heart attack and that he was the single father to the girls. Following the incident, CCTV footage from the area also surfaced. The video reportedly shows the two girls playing near the roadside before opening the parked car and climbing inside from the front door. Once they entered the door was shut. Police have initiated postmortem proceedings and said the bodies will be handed over to the family afterwards.
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