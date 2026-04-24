Two Kids Die Of Suspicious Circumstances In Rajasthan's Salumbar
The kids vomited and went into seizures before succumbing. Samples from their bodies have been sent to Udaipur for testing.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Udaipur: Two children died under suspicious circumstances within 18 hours at Kunda village, Lasadia in Salumbar district of Rajasthan.
Both girls started vomiting and then suffered from severe seizures. They subsequently died at home. BCMHO Dr Sintu Kumawat stated that six-year-old Asha Meena's health suddenly deteriorated around 12 noon on Thursday. Following vomiting and seizures, Asha died. The family was still in shock when, at around 6 am on Friday, her five-year-old cousin, Rusiya Meena, also died with similar symptoms.
The Health department immediately responded to the incident. BCMHO Dr Sintu stated that the cause of death of the two girls is unclear. He said postmortem has been conducted on Rusiya's body. "Samples collected from the bodies have been sent to Udaipur for testing. The actual cause of death can be determined only after the report is received," Dr Sintu said.
CMHO Dr Mahendra Parmar said medical teams have been deployed at the village. "The teams are conducting door-to-door surveys. Other sick children are being identified and admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Lasadia," he said.
Between April 1 and 8, eight children died of a mysterious illness in Jhallara and Lasadia areas of the same region. The cases presented symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Teams of specialist doctors surveyed more than 500 families. The occurrence of such incidents has raised concerns within the state's health department. Surveillance has been increased in the village and every suspected case is being monitored, said an official.
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