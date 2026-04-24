ETV Bharat / state

Two Kids Die Of Suspicious Circumstances In Rajasthan's Salumbar

Udaipur: Two children died under suspicious circumstances within 18 hours at Kunda village, Lasadia in Salumbar district of Rajasthan.

Both girls started vomiting and then suffered from severe seizures. They subsequently died at home. BCMHO Dr Sintu Kumawat stated that six-year-old Asha Meena's health suddenly deteriorated around 12 noon on Thursday. Following vomiting and seizures, Asha died. The family was still in shock when, at around 6 am on Friday, her five-year-old cousin, Rusiya Meena, also died with similar symptoms.

The Health department immediately responded to the incident. BCMHO Dr Sintu stated that the cause of death of the two girls is unclear. He said postmortem has been conducted on Rusiya's body. "Samples collected from the bodies have been sent to Udaipur for testing. The actual cause of death can be determined only after the report is received," Dr Sintu said.