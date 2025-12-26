Two Sisters Die After Consuming Poison In Lucknow
Police said the two sisters were upset over their pet dog’s long illness. They allegedly consumed poison at home and later died during treatment.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 12:09 AM IST
Lucknow: A disturbing incident was reported from the Para area of the city, where two sisters died after allegedly consuming poison. Police say the sisters were upset over the prolonged illness of their pet dog.
The deceased were identified as Radha Singh (24) and Jiya Singh (22), daughters of Kailash Singh, a resident of Doda Kheda Jalalpur. Family members told police that the sisters were very attached to their dog, which had been unwell for several days. Despite treatment, its condition did not improve.
According to the family, the sisters appeared tense and withdrawn in recent days. On Wednesday, around 11 am, their mother, Gulab Devi, sent them to a nearby shop to buy household items. After returning home, both suddenly fell ill and collapsed.
The family realised they had consumed some poisonous substance and immediately rushed them to the hospital. Doctors declared Radha dead on arrival. Jiya, who was in a critical condition, died during treatment on Thursday.
Inspector Suresh Singh of Para police station said the matter is being investigated on the basis of a statement given by the victim’s brother, Veer Singh. Post-mortem examinations were conducted, and the bodies were later handed over to the family.
Police said no suicide note has been recovered so far. Further investigation is underway.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.