Two Sisters Die After Consuming Poison In Lucknow

Police said no suicide note has been recovered so far. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Lucknow: A disturbing incident was reported from the Para area of the city, where two sisters died after allegedly consuming poison. Police say the sisters were upset over the prolonged illness of their pet dog.

The deceased were identified as Radha Singh (24) and Jiya Singh (22), daughters of Kailash Singh, a resident of Doda Kheda Jalalpur. Family members told police that the sisters were very attached to their dog, which had been unwell for several days. Despite treatment, its condition did not improve.

According to the family, the sisters appeared tense and withdrawn in recent days. On Wednesday, around 11 am, their mother, Gulab Devi, sent them to a nearby shop to buy household items. After returning home, both suddenly fell ill and collapsed.

The family realised they had consumed some poisonous substance and immediately rushed them to the hospital. Doctors declared Radha dead on arrival. Jiya, who was in a critical condition, died during treatment on Thursday.