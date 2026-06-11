ETV Bharat / state

Two Sisters Die After Consuming Mangoes In Hyderabad, Family Members Hospitalised; Police Launch Probe

Hyderabad: Two sisters died while another sister is still hospitalised after the whole family fell sick after eating mangoes in the Narayanguda locality of Hyderabad, police said.

According to the details given by Narayanaguda SI Sai Sandeep, Indumati from Bidar, Karnataka, lives with her five daughters in Vitthalwadi, Narayanaguda area. Her husband lives in Bidar. Four days ago, a relative, Renuka, came to Indumati's house and brought mangoes. All the family members ate the mangoes. The next day, the mother and daughters vomited profusely.

They were taken to a hospital in Kacheguda. One of them, 17-year-old Bhuvaneswari, died while undergoing treatment on Monday. The victim's family complained to the police that they fell ill after eating the fruits.