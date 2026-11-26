Two Siblings From Punjab Killed By Relative In Greece, Family Seeks Justice
Daljit Singh and his younger brother Gurwinder Singh were allegedly attacked with a knife at a pig farm in Livanates in Greece’s Fthiotida region.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 11:14 PM IST
Kapurthala/Jalandhar: Two brothers from Punjab, who had gone to Greece in search of jobs, were allegedly killed by a relative there earlier this month, their family alleged.
Their bodies reached Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar on Friday, 18 days after they were allegedly murdered. were cremated at their native Talwandi Sanghera village in Shahkot subdivision of Jalandhar district on the day.
Daljit Singh (26) and his younger brother Gurwinder Singh (23) were allegedly attacked with a knife at a pig farm in Livanates in Greece’s Fthiotida region, where both were working.
Greek police arrested their 45-year-old relative, Sandeep Singh, who was also employed at the farm. He was subsequently remanded in judicial custody, according to Greek media reports.
The siblings' father, Buta Singh, said "My elder son, Daljit Singh, went to Greece about a year ago, hoping to earn a living and improve the family's future. Later, my younger son, Gurwinder Singh, also joined his elder brother. Both my sons were unmarried, and the family had high hopes for them."
He added, "I have three children. Two of my sons had gone abroad. We have no idea what possessed the accused to murder both of my sons. He is a distant relative of ours. He had invited my sons to join him, promising to help alleviate our family's poverty. One of my sons had been there for eight months, while the other had been there for three. I will never see my children again, but we deserve justice for them."
The family has appealed to the government of India and social organizations for assistance, given their current dire financial situation; following the deaths of both sons.
Also Read
Shots Fired, Murder Accused Attacked With Machetes Outside Court In Pune's Shivajinagar