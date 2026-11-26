ETV Bharat / state

Two Siblings From Punjab Killed By Relative In Greece, Family Seeks Justice

File photo of Daljit Singh and Gurwinder Singh ( ETV Bharat )

Kapurthala/Jalandhar: Two brothers from Punjab, who had gone to Greece in search of jobs, were allegedly killed by a relative there earlier this month, their family alleged.

Their bodies reached Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar on Friday, 18 days after they were allegedly murdered. were cremated at their native Talwandi Sanghera village in Shahkot subdivision of Jalandhar district on the day.

Daljit Singh (26) and his younger brother Gurwinder Singh (23) were allegedly attacked with a knife at a pig farm in Livanates in Greece’s Fthiotida region, where both were working. Greek police arrested their 45-year-old relative, Sandeep Singh, who was also employed at the farm. He was subsequently remanded in judicial custody, according to Greek media reports. The siblings' father, Buta Singh, said "My elder son, Daljit Singh, went to Greece about a year ago, hoping to earn a living and improve the family's future. Later, my younger son, Gurwinder Singh, also joined his elder brother. Both my sons were unmarried, and the family had high hopes for them."