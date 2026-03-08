Two Siblings, Aged 5 And 7, Die After Eating Momos And 'Chaap' In Punjab; Vendor Detained
Family members said that soon after eating the fast food items, the siblings fell ill and died on way to the hospital.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Tarn Taran: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab's Tarn Taran, two siblings died allegedly after eating momos and soya 'chaap', family members said.
The deceased have been identified as Aarav,5 and Danika,7. The incident occurred on Saturday night in the DSP Gali near Darasar.
According to family members, the siblings insisted on eating something last evening after which their father brought momos and 'chaap' for them. Shortly after eating the twin fast food items, their health suddenly deteriorated at night.
“Suddenly red spots started appearing on the bodies of both the children. While we were making arrangements to take them to the hospital, the children died on the spot," a relative said.
On receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and started investigating the matter. The police are investigating from all angles to find out the actual cause behind the death of the children. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, which will shed more light about the cause of death.
A police official said that the street vendor from whom the victims' father had bought the fast food items has been detained for questioning.
“The bodies of both the children have been sent to Tarn Taran Hospital for postmortem. The truth will come out when the postmortem report comes."