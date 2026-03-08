ETV Bharat / state

Two Siblings, Aged 5 And 7, Die After Eating Momos And 'Chaap' In Punjab; Vendor Detained

Tarn Taran: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab's Tarn Taran, two siblings died allegedly after eating momos and soya 'chaap', family members said.

The deceased have been identified as Aarav,5 and Danika,7. The incident occurred on Saturday night in the DSP Gali near Darasar.

According to family members, the siblings insisted on eating something last evening after which their father brought momos and 'chaap' for them. Shortly after eating the twin fast food items, their health suddenly deteriorated at night.

“Suddenly red spots started appearing on the bodies of both the children. While we were making arrangements to take them to the hospital, the children died on the spot," a relative said.