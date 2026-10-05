Two Shooters From Bishnoi And Cablewala Gangs Injured In Gunfight With Delhi Police, 26 Rounds Fired
The suspects were being tracked after a recent extortion-related shooting, with police now examining their alleged criminal links and previous activities.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Two wanted gang shooters were injured and arrested after an exchange of fire with Delhi Police's Special Staff in Northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area on Monday. Around 26 rounds were fired from both sides during the exchange near the Yamuna Khadar, police said.
The two accused, identified as Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Jaseem, sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police recovered pistols from their possession.
#WATCH | Delhi: Two criminals, Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Jaseem, sustained bullet injuries to their legs in an encounter with the Special Staff team of Northeast Delhi Police in the Usmanpur area. Both were shifted to a hospital for treatment. The Special Staff team had received information that the two accused were expected to reach their home in Usmanpur through a forested route. Acting on the information, the police team laid a trap in the area. Police said the two accused allegedly opened fire at the police team upon reaching the spot, following which the police retaliated. Two police personnel also came under fire, with bullets hitting their bulletproof jackets, but both escaped unhurt. Approximately 26 rounds were fired from both sides during the encounter. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026
According to police, the Special Staff had received information that Kaif and Jaseem, who were allegedly involved in firing in the Bhajanpura area over an extortion demand, would travel through Usmanpur towards their hideout.
Based on the information, a police team laid a trap along narrow routes leading towards the forested area. When the two suspects emerged from behind bushes, police personnel asked them to stop.
Police said the suspects allegedly pulled out pistols and opened fire at the team. Two police personnel also came under fire, but bullets struck their bulletproof jackets, and both officers escaped unhurt. The police retaliated, during which Kaif and Jaseem were shot in the legs. They fell to the ground and were subsequently overpowered and arrested by the police team. The police shifted the two injured accused to a hospital.
Probe Underway Into Gang Links
According to the initial investigation, the two accused are suspected to be linked to a criminal network associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Another account described them as sharpshooters of the Rashid Cablewala gang.
Police said a firing incident had taken place in Bhajanpura on October 2 after an extortion demand was allegedly not met. The firing was reportedly carried out to create fear in the area. Police had been searching for the two accused since the incident.
Following their arrest, investigators are examining their alleged gang connections, criminal records and the wider network associated with the case.
Separate Arms Case In Palam Village
In a separate operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a 19-year-old man from Palam Village and recovered two country-made pistols, two live cartridges and an air gun from his possession, officials said on October 4.
Police identified the accused as Anshu, son of Satya Narayan, a resident of Palam Colony in Delhi. A team of WR-II, Crime Branch, apprehended him based on specific and credible information. Police said the recovered firearms and ammunition were seized following due procedure.
According to the police, Anshu allegedly acquired the illegal firearms to project dominance, intimidate others and flaunt his perceived influence among his associates. Police registered an FIR on September 9 under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Crime Branch police station in New Delhi.
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