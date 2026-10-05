ETV Bharat / state

Two Shooters From Bishnoi And Cablewala Gangs Injured In Gunfight With Delhi Police, 26 Rounds Fired

Delhi Police personnel at the site of an encounter in Usmanpur, Northeast Delhi, on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Two wanted gang shooters were injured and arrested after an exchange of fire with Delhi Police's Special Staff in Northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area on Monday. Around 26 rounds were fired from both sides during the exchange near the Yamuna Khadar, police said.

The two accused, identified as Mohammad Kaif and Mohammad Jaseem, sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police recovered pistols from their possession. According to police, the Special Staff had received information that Kaif and Jaseem, who were allegedly involved in firing in the Bhajanpura area over an extortion demand, would travel through Usmanpur towards their hideout. Based on the information, a police team laid a trap along narrow routes leading towards the forested area. When the two suspects emerged from behind bushes, police personnel asked them to stop. Police said the suspects allegedly pulled out pistols and opened fire at the team. Two police personnel also came under fire, but bullets struck their bulletproof jackets, and both officers escaped unhurt. The police retaliated, during which Kaif and Jaseem were shot in the legs. They fell to the ground and were subsequently overpowered and arrested by the police team. The police shifted the two injured accused to a hospital. Probe Underway Into Gang Links