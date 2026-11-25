ETV Bharat / state

Two Shooters Arrested After Woman's Killing In Punjab's Amritsar

Two Shooters Arrested After Woman's Killing In Punjab's Amritsar ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: Two shooters, who shot dead a woman during an attack on a man in Punjab's Amritsar were arrested after being shot at in an encounter with the police on Wednesday.

Divulging further details about the operation, Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill stated that the armed assailants shot at one Simranjit in the Guru Ki Wadali area of Amritsar. Simranjit was hit in the chest by a bullet, which ricocheted and hit a woman named Dalbir Kaur nearby. Both injured individuals were immediately rushed to the hospital; however, Kaur succumbed to her injuries.

Gill said that given the gravity of the incident, teams led by ACP (West) and SHO of Chheharta police station, Sardar Balwinder Singh under the overall supervision of DCP (City) Jaskaran Teja were immediately put on high alert. Various police teams began searching for the suspects, he said adding based on human intelligence and technical investigation, the police received a lead indicating that the suspects were hiding in the Kot Khalsa area. “When the police parties cornered the suspects and signaled them to stop, the miscreants launched a life-threatening attack on the police team, firing three rounds. In self-defense, the police returned fire, discharging five rounds. During the ensuing crossfire, both shooters were struck in the legs and fell to the ground, sustaining injuries,” Gill said.