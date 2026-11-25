Two Shooters Arrested After Woman's Killing In Punjab's Amritsar
Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the duo was arrested during a shootout with the police in the Kot Khalsa area.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Amritsar: Two shooters, who shot dead a woman during an attack on a man in Punjab's Amritsar were arrested after being shot at in an encounter with the police on Wednesday.
Divulging further details about the operation, Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill stated that the armed assailants shot at one Simranjit in the Guru Ki Wadali area of Amritsar. Simranjit was hit in the chest by a bullet, which ricocheted and hit a woman named Dalbir Kaur nearby. Both injured individuals were immediately rushed to the hospital; however, Kaur succumbed to her injuries.
Gill said that given the gravity of the incident, teams led by ACP (West) and SHO of Chheharta police station, Sardar Balwinder Singh under the overall supervision of DCP (City) Jaskaran Teja were immediately put on high alert.
Various police teams began searching for the suspects, he said adding based on human intelligence and technical investigation, the police received a lead indicating that the suspects were hiding in the Kot Khalsa area.
“When the police parties cornered the suspects and signaled them to stop, the miscreants launched a life-threatening attack on the police team, firing three rounds. In self-defense, the police returned fire, discharging five rounds. During the ensuing crossfire, both shooters were struck in the legs and fell to the ground, sustaining injuries,” Gill said.
The injured shooters have been identified as Harmanpreet and Jagroop, both residents of Amritsar. The police have taken them into custody and admitted them to a hospital for medical treatment. According to the doctors, both are currently out of danger, though the next 48 hours remain critical for observation.
According to Gill, interrogation of the arrested duo has revealed that both shooters are associates of Ankush Baman, a notorious criminal based abroad. Baman and Keshav Shivala had hired these two shooters offering a contract (supari) of 20,000 rupees to kill a Sarpanch from Batala or his personal security personnel.
However, the incident that took place in Guru Ki Wadali was the result of an old enmity according to police. The shooter, Harmanpreet, had a prior dispute with Simranjit involving the removal of a turban. While Harmanpreet and Jagroop were on their way for another task, Simranjit suddenly appeared before them.
Due to an old enmity, they opened fire on Simranjit. The bullet struck Simranjit in the chest which ricocheted, and hit a neighbor, Dalbir Kaur.
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