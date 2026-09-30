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Two Sentenced To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2025 Chhattisgarh Gang Rape

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Korba: A fast-track court in Chhattisgarh has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for a 2025 gang-rape in the Lemru area, delivering a firm declaration that heinous crimes will not be overlooked.

Additional Sessions Judge Seema Pratap Chandra found the convicts, Hasruhan Manjhwar and Ajay Singh, guilty under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court ruled that all prison sentences will run concurrently. The time both men have spent in continuous judicial custody since their arrest on July 21, 2025, will be deducted from their total sentence. According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on the night of July 19, 2025. The victim was sleeping alone inside her home when Manjhwar and Singh arrived intoxicated and demanded she open the door. When she refused, the men broke down the door, forced their way inside, and assaulted her. Before fleeing, the attackers threatened to kill the woman if she told anyone about the assault.