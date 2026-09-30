Two Sentenced To 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2025 Chhattisgarh Gang Rape
A fast track court sentenced two men to 20 years in prison for a 2025 gang-rape, using DNA evidence to secure conviction, reports Rajkumar
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Korba: A fast-track court in Chhattisgarh has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for a 2025 gang-rape in the Lemru area, delivering a firm declaration that heinous crimes will not be overlooked.
Additional Sessions Judge Seema Pratap Chandra found the convicts, Hasruhan Manjhwar and Ajay Singh, guilty under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court ruled that all prison sentences will run concurrently. The time both men have spent in continuous judicial custody since their arrest on July 21, 2025, will be deducted from their total sentence.
According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on the night of July 19, 2025. The victim was sleeping alone inside her home when Manjhwar and Singh arrived intoxicated and demanded she open the door. When she refused, the men broke down the door, forced their way inside, and assaulted her. Before fleeing, the attackers threatened to kill the woman if she told anyone about the assault.
Isolated and afraid during the night, the victim waited until the following morning to recount the ordeal to her family, the village Sarpanch, and the Kotwar (village watchman). A formal case was subsequently registered at the Lemru Police Station, leading to the swift arrest of both suspects by local police two days later.
The trial took a dramatic turn when the victim initially denied the incident while testifying in court. However, DNA evidence from the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Raipur definitively confirmed the assault. When recalled to the stand to face the forensic findings, the victim admitted to the crime. She revealed to the court that severe intimidation and death threats from the accused had forced her to falsify her earlier testimony.
Additional Public Prosecutor Mohan Soni, who represented the state, noted that the DNA report served as the crucial lead that proved the prosecution's case. Following the verdict, Soni emphasised that the ruling sends a clear, unambiguous message from the judiciary that heinous crimes cannot be ignored.
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