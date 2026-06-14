ETV Bharat / state

Two Second-Year MBBS Students Drown During A Picnic In Gwalior

Gwalior: Two second-year MBBS students of Gajra Raja Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior drowned in Tigra Dam, police said. The bodies were recovered following an intense search operation, stretching 15 hours.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Agarwal from Bina in the Sagar district and Ayush Srivastava from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, they added.

Police said a group of eight MBBS students from Gajra Raja Medical College, including four female students, went to Tigra Dam for a picnic on Saturday. They went to the water near the 'Kachchi Paar' area, about three kilometres from the Boat Club. Gopal and Ayush lost their balance and drowned in deep water. When others did not see them after a while, they panicked and informed the police.