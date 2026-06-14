Two Second-Year MBBS Students Drown During A Picnic In Gwalior
Eight MBBS students from Gajra Raja Medical College went to Tigra Dam on Saturday, and the victims entered the water through the dam's restricted area.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Gwalior: Two second-year MBBS students of Gajra Raja Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior drowned in Tigra Dam, police said. The bodies were recovered following an intense search operation, stretching 15 hours.
The deceased have been identified as Gopal Agarwal from Bina in the Sagar district and Ayush Srivastava from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, they added.
Police said a group of eight MBBS students from Gajra Raja Medical College, including four female students, went to Tigra Dam for a picnic on Saturday. They went to the water near the 'Kachchi Paar' area, about three kilometres from the Boat Club. Gopal and Ayush lost their balance and drowned in deep water. When others did not see them after a while, they panicked and informed the police.
A rescue operation was launched by police with assistance from the SDRF and local swimmers. Although Gopal's body was fished out around midnight, there was no trace of Ayush. Senior police officials, including the SP, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation, which continued late into the night for Ayush. Finally, the rescue team recovered Ayush's body on Sunday afternoon.
SP Krishnapal Singh said all these students were in a restricted area. "A search and rescue operation was launched immediately after the information was received. The families of both students have been informed. Since the body of Gopal was recovered at midnight, the post-mortem was conducted on Sunday morning after his family arrived," he added.
Singh said the body of the other student, Ayush, was found between rocks and bushes at a depth of approximately 50–55 feet. "It was retrieved with the help of divers and has been sent to Jayarogya Hospital, where the autopsy will be performed," he added.
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