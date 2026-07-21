ETV Bharat / state

Two Sadhus Murdered, Bodies Found Buried Near Temple In Haridwar

Laksar: Uttarakhand Police have launched an investigation into the alleged murder of two sadhus living at the Pathreshwar Mahadev Temple in Pathri area of Haridwar district, after their bodies were found in a pit in a forest area near the temple.

The incident came to light after a temple attendant alerted police about the disappearance of the two sadhus and expressed fears that something untoward might have happened to them.

Acting on the information, a team led by Pathri police station in-charge Ravindra Singh reached the area along with forensic experts and began a search. During the investigation, police conducted excavations in the forest near the temple and recovered the bodies of the two sadhus. Police suspect that the victims were murdered and their bodies subsequently buried in an attempt to conceal the crime.

The temple's chief priest has come under suspicion in connection with the incident and has reportedly been absconding since the murders came to light. Several police teams have been formed and are conducting raids at possible locations to trace him.