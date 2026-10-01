ETV Bharat / state

Two Sadhus Found Murdered In Uttar Pradesh Temple; Police Detain A Villager

Police and FSL team examining the incident site ( ETV Bharat )

Shahjahanpur: Tension prevailed in part of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district after two sadhus were allegedly murdered and their bodies burnt inside their hut in a temple on Thursday. Following a complaint, police detained a resident for questioning.

The incident took place at the Bhole Baba temple of the district, located about one kilometre outside Sutha village. The victims were identified as Baba Bihari Das and his disciple, Gopal Das, both residents who lived on the temple premises and performed regular religious rituals. Police said that Khudaganj Police Station received a formal complaint about the incident from a fellow villager, Shivkumar Sharma, detailing the sequence of events villagers witnessed early Thursday morning. "Villagers noticed thick smoke rising from the isolated temple area early in the morning. When they rushed to the spot, they found the sadhus' hut completely engulfed in flames. Despite desperate attempts by the community to extinguish the fire, both sadhus had already died by the time the police arrived,” they said, citing the complaint.