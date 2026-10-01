Two Sadhus Found Murdered In Uttar Pradesh Temple; Police Detain A Villager
Tension gripped Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after two sadhus were found murdered and burnt inside a temple hut Thursday; police detained a suspect over property disputes.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Shahjahanpur: Tension prevailed in part of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district after two sadhus were allegedly murdered and their bodies burnt inside their hut in a temple on Thursday. Following a complaint, police detained a resident for questioning.
The incident took place at the Bhole Baba temple of the district, located about one kilometre outside Sutha village. The victims were identified as Baba Bihari Das and his disciple, Gopal Das, both residents who lived on the temple premises and performed regular religious rituals.
Police said that Khudaganj Police Station received a formal complaint about the incident from a fellow villager, Shivkumar Sharma, detailing the sequence of events villagers witnessed early Thursday morning.
"Villagers noticed thick smoke rising from the isolated temple area early in the morning. When they rushed to the spot, they found the sadhus' hut completely engulfed in flames. Despite desperate attempts by the community to extinguish the fire, both sadhus had already died by the time the police arrived,” they said, citing the complaint.
It further alleges that a local, identified as Sumit Singh, intentionally set the hut ablaze while the sadhus were asleep inside. “The preliminary probe suggests a property dispute, with the complainant stating that the accused wanted to take over the temple forcefully and reside there himself,” police added.
A team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit and the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) visited the crime scene to supervise the probe. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also deployed to collect critical evidence from the site.
“We immediately sent our team to the Bhole Baba temple, located approximately one kilometre from the village. The FSL team was also dispatched to collect evidence. Following initial investigation and a formal complaint by villagers, a case has been registered, and a detailed probe initiated,” SP Dixit said.
He said that the accused Singh had been taken into custody, and he is currently undergoing interrogation. “The bodies have been sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem examinations to determine whether the victims were murdered before the fire was started,” Dixit said, adding that investigators are also scanning local CCTV footage to establish the exact sequence of events.
Also Read