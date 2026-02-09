Two Rajasthan Businessmen Get Rs 2 Crore Extortion Threat In Lawrence Bishnoi's Name
The duo from Chopasni Housing Board area said they received a call on Feb 6 with the caller claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Jodhpur: Two prominent businessmen in Rajasthan's Jodhpur have received death threats on phone with the caller identifying himself as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother demanding Rs 2 crore extortion money, police said on Monday.
According to the police, Deepak and Manish, residents of the Chopasni Housing Board police station area, stated in their complaint that they received Internet calls (via VPN) on their mobile phones around 10 PM on February 6. According to the complainants, the caller identified himself as 'Arzoo Bishnoi', brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded Rs 2 crore within 48 hours. They further said that the caller warned of consequences if the money was not paid.
He threatened, "If you want to live, keep the money ready in two days, I will call again after two days," the complainants said.
Following the death threats, Manish and Deepak approached the Chopasni Housing Board police station where a case has been lodged into the matter, Station House Officer Ishwar Pareek said. He said that further investigation into the case is underway.
On the instructions of the Police Commissioner, the two businessmen Deepak and Manish have been provided with two gunmen for their security in view of the death threats.
The threats come close on the heels of the seizure of Rs 91 lakh cash by the Raisingh Nagar police. Police said that the cash haul was intended to be delivered to Arzoo, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. An investigation is underway into the matter.
