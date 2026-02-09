ETV Bharat / state

Two Rajasthan Businessmen Get Rs 2 Crore Extortion Threat In Lawrence Bishnoi's Name

Jodhpur: Two prominent businessmen in Rajasthan's Jodhpur have received death threats on phone with the caller identifying himself as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother demanding Rs 2 crore extortion money, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Deepak and Manish, residents of the Chopasni Housing Board police station area, stated in their complaint that they received Internet calls (via VPN) on their mobile phones around 10 PM on February 6. According to the complainants, the caller identified himself as 'Arzoo Bishnoi', brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded Rs 2 crore within 48 hours. They further said that the caller warned of consequences if the money was not paid.

He threatened, "If you want to live, keep the money ready in two days, I will call again after two days," the complainants said.