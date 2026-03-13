ETV Bharat / state

Two Punjab Youths Held For Suspicious Activities Near Indo-Pak Border In Bikaner; One Found Wearing BSF Uniform

Bikaner: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended two youths from near the international border in Khajuwala area of Bikaner, Rajasthan, over alleged suspicious activities.

The suspects were allegedly waiting to receive a consignment of drugs smuggled from across the border, officials said.

According to Khajuwala Circle Officer Amarjeet Chawla, the two youths were detained from Chak 3 Kaluwala village close to the India–Pakistan international border. Shockingly, one of them was found wearing a BSF uniform.

The detained individuals have been identified as Satnam Singh and Daljit Singh, both residents of Punjab. They are currently in custody and being interrogated by security agencies.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the duo had arrived to receive a heroin consignment being smuggled from across the border. However, no narcotics substance has been recovered from their possession so far.