Two Punjab Youths Held For Suspicious Activities Near Indo-Pak Border In Bikaner; One Found Wearing BSF Uniform
The detained individuals identified as Satnam Singh and Daljit Singh are currently in custody and being interrogated by security agencies.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Bikaner: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended two youths from near the international border in Khajuwala area of Bikaner, Rajasthan, over alleged suspicious activities.
The suspects were allegedly waiting to receive a consignment of drugs smuggled from across the border, officials said.
According to Khajuwala Circle Officer Amarjeet Chawla, the two youths were detained from Chak 3 Kaluwala village close to the India–Pakistan international border. Shockingly, one of them was found wearing a BSF uniform.
The detained individuals have been identified as Satnam Singh and Daljit Singh, both residents of Punjab. They are currently in custody and being interrogated by security agencies.
Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the duo had arrived to receive a heroin consignment being smuggled from across the border. However, no narcotics substance has been recovered from their possession so far.
Investigators are now trying to determine who sent them and the exact location where the delivery was to take place.
Accused Wearing BSF Uniform Raises Security Concerns
Officials confirmed that one of the accused was dressed in a BSF uniform at the time of detention, raising serious security concerns.
The incident comes amid heightened vigilance in the Khajuwala sector. Recently, an attempt to smuggle weapons into Indian territory using a drone was foiled by alert BSF personnel. In a joint operation, the BSF and police seized the weapons consignment and destroyed the drone.
Over the past few months, multiple cross-border smuggling attempts involving narcotics have been thwarted in the region, and illegal drug cultivation networks have also been detected and dismantled.