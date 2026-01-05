Two Prisoners Escaped By Climbing The Wall Of Kannauj Jail
According to officials, the two prisoners escaped by making a rope out of bedsheets and scaling the wall.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
Kannauj: Two prisoners have escaped from the Kannauj District Jail in a dramatic, movie-style breakout, giving the staff the slip. The broad daylight escape of the prisoners has caused a stir in the administration. Upon receiving the news of the escape, District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and the Superintendent of Police, along with the Kanpur DIG, rushed to the district jail and gathered information about the entire incident.
The administration has demanded a full report from the jail authorities. An alert has been issued throughout the district to apprehend the escaped prisoners, with police teams having been formed to arrest the fugitives.
District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri stated that one of the escaped prisoners was serving a sentence for theft, while the other was an accused under the POCSO Act. An FIR has been registered against both of them. "A thorough investigation will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against the prison security personnel," said Agnihotri. Jailer Vinay Pratap Singh and Deputy Jailer Badri Prasad have been suspended by the prison headquarters in Lucknow. Action has also been taken against jail wardens Shivendra Singh Yadav, Atul Mishra, and Naveen Kumar.
DIG Prisons Pradeep Kumar Gupta said, "This incident of two prisoners escaping from Kannauj District Jail has come to light. They were noticed missing in the morning, and it was discovered that they had used a rope made of bedsheets to climb over the back wall and escape. CCTV footage has been reviewed, and statements of some individuals have been recorded. Further statements will be taken, and a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain all the details of the escape."