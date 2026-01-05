ETV Bharat / state

Two Prisoners Escaped By Climbing The Wall Of Kannauj Jail

The improvised rope used by the two who escaped the prison. ( ETV Bharat )

Kannauj: Two prisoners have escaped from the Kannauj District Jail in a dramatic, movie-style breakout, giving the staff the slip. The broad daylight escape of the prisoners has caused a stir in the administration. Upon receiving the news of the escape, District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and the Superintendent of Police, along with the Kanpur DIG, rushed to the district jail and gathered information about the entire incident.

According to officials, the two prisoners escaped by making a rope out of bedsheets and scaling the wall.

The administration has demanded a full report from the jail authorities. An alert has been issued throughout the district to apprehend the escaped prisoners, with police teams having been formed to arrest the fugitives.