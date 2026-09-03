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Two Police Personnel Shot Dead By Colleague In Assam, Accused Detained

Police said the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained and the accused is being interrogated.

Two Police Personnel Shot Dead By Colleague In Assam, Accused Detained
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST

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Rangia: Two policemen, including the in-charge of newly set up Gamerimura outpost and a constable, were shot dead allegedly by a colleague at the inter-state border outpost in Assam's Kamrup district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at Gamerimura border outpost in the Boko police station area along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early morning, they said.

The accused constable Chiranjiv Choudhury allegedly opened fire from his AK-47 rifle, killing two colleagues on the spot, a senior officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Indrajit Bora, who was the in-charge of Gamerimura outpost, and constable Fajrul Ali, he added.

On information, Boko police station Officer-in-Charge Munna Pachani rushed to the spot with a team.

"The accused has been detained and interrogation is underway. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," Pachani said.

(With PTI Input)

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TAGGED:

TWO POLICE PERSONNEL SHOT DEAD
ASSAM POLICE
SHOT DEAD BY COLLEAGUE
COPS SHOT BY COLLEAGUE IN ASSAM

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