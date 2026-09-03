ETV Bharat / state

Two Police Personnel Shot Dead By Colleague In Assam, Accused Detained

Rangia: Two policemen, including the in-charge of newly set up Gamerimura outpost and a constable, were shot dead allegedly by a colleague at the inter-state border outpost in Assam's Kamrup district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at Gamerimura border outpost in the Boko police station area along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early morning, they said.

The accused constable Chiranjiv Choudhury allegedly opened fire from his AK-47 rifle, killing two colleagues on the spot, a senior officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Indrajit Bora, who was the in-charge of Gamerimura outpost, and constable Fajrul Ali, he added.