Two Police Personnel Shot Dead By Colleague In Assam, Accused Detained
Police said the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained and the accused is being interrogated.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Rangia: Two policemen, including the in-charge of newly set up Gamerimura outpost and a constable, were shot dead allegedly by a colleague at the inter-state border outpost in Assam's Kamrup district on Thursday, officials said.
The incident took place at Gamerimura border outpost in the Boko police station area along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early morning, they said.
The accused constable Chiranjiv Choudhury allegedly opened fire from his AK-47 rifle, killing two colleagues on the spot, a senior officer said.
The deceased have been identified as Indrajit Bora, who was the in-charge of Gamerimura outpost, and constable Fajrul Ali, he added.
On information, Boko police station Officer-in-Charge Munna Pachani rushed to the spot with a team.
"The accused has been detained and interrogation is underway. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," Pachani said.
(With PTI Input)
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