Two Police Personnel Found Shot Dead In Post Near Indo-Pak Border In Punjab's Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: Two police personnel on duty at a police post in Adhian village under Dorangla police station near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district were found shot dead on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar. It remains unclear whether they shot each other or if a third person was involved. Police recovered six empty cartridges from near the personnel's bodies. BSF DIG Jaswinder Kumar Birdi along with senior police officers rushed to the spot after the incident.

Gurdaspur SSP Aditya Sharma said, Dorangla police station SHO Banarasi Das called the post on Sunday morning where the deceased were on duty but received no response. He then called a local who went to the police post and found the personnel's bodies in it.