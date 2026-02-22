Two Police Personnel Found Shot Dead In Post Near Indo-Pak Border In Punjab's Gurdaspur
It is unclear whether the deceased shot each other or if a third person was involved. Probe is on.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Gurdaspur: Two police personnel on duty at a police post in Adhian village under Dorangla police station near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district were found shot dead on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar. It remains unclear whether they shot each other or if a third person was involved. Police recovered six empty cartridges from near the personnel's bodies. BSF DIG Jaswinder Kumar Birdi along with senior police officers rushed to the spot after the incident.
Gurdaspur SSP Aditya Sharma said, Dorangla police station SHO Banarasi Das called the post on Sunday morning where the deceased were on duty but received no response. He then called a local who went to the police post and found the personnel's bodies in it.
Sharma said the incident is being investigated from all angles including gangster violence and terrorist activity. The bodies of the personnel have been sent to Gurdaspur Civil Hospital for postmortem. The area where the incident occurred is sensitive as it is located on the India-Pakistan border.
Adhian village has been adopted by the Border Security Force (BSF) as a ‘Vibrant Village’. The area is considered sensitive and prone to incidents. According to police, Dorangla sector is frequently targeted by Pakistan-based state and non-state actors to push in drones carrying drugs, arms and ammunition.
The BSF maintains a strong presence in the area, which is known for its vulnerability to cross-border smuggling of heroin, weapons and drone intrusions.
