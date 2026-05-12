Two Police Constables End Life In Chhattisgarh In 24 Hours; Investigation Underway
Two Police Constables allegedly died by suicide, apparently over family-related issues, in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Monday.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST
Bijapur/Dhamtari: Two Police Constables allegedly died by suicide in two separate incidents in a span of 24 hours in Chhattisgarh, prompting investigation by senior officials.
In the first incident, Dilip Telam, a Constable in his mid-20s posted with the Bastar Fighters unit, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Bijapur district.
Telam, who was posted at the Police Reserve Centre in Bijapur, used his AK-47 rifle to shoot himself near Bijapur police station at around 9 PM on Sunday, said a police statement.
No suicide note has been recovered; however, prima facie, the matter is suspected to be linked to family-related issues, said police. Soon after the incident, the Constable's family members were informed. The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem.
Kotwali police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident. Officials said the investigation is being carried out from all possible angles.
In another incident, Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) Constable Jageshwar Prasad Thakur (37) allegedly died by suicide at his rented house in Dhamtari city.
Officials said Thakur was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Sapna Pink City colony during the early hours of Monday.
Thakur had been serving with the 10th Battalion of the CAF since 2009 and had recently returned from election duty in West Bengal.
Rajesh Jagat, Station House Officer of City Kotwali police station, informed that the Constable had come home on leave after returning to Chhattisgarh.
Originally hailing from Bhatgaon village in Balod district, Thakur had been living with his family in the rented accommodation in Dhamtari for the last nine years. He is survived by his wife and three children, the official said.
"Jageshwar had joined the CAF in 2009 and had recently returned from election duty in West Bengal. He was on a five-day leave," said Tribhuvan Thakur, the deceased Constable's brother.
Speaking to reporters, Tribhuvan said Thakur had an argument with his wife on Sunday evening following which she left the house. "I repeatedly tried calling my brother but received no response. Suspecting something was wrong, all family members rushed to the house and found the door locked from inside. Later, my brother was found hanging inside the room," he added.
Receiving information, police reached the spot and began an investigation. The body was later sent for postmortem after a case of accidental death was registered.
Police said prima facie a family dispute appears to have driven the Constable to take the extreme step. Further investigation is underway.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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