ETV Bharat / state

Two Police Constables End Life In Chhattisgarh In 24 Hours; Investigation Underway

Bijapur/Dhamtari: Two Police Constables allegedly died by suicide in two separate incidents in a span of 24 hours in Chhattisgarh, prompting investigation by senior officials.

In the first incident, Dilip Telam, a Constable in his mid-20s posted with the Bastar Fighters unit, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Bijapur district.

Telam, who was posted at the Police Reserve Centre in Bijapur, used his AK-47 rifle to shoot himself near Bijapur police station at around 9 PM on Sunday, said a police statement.

No suicide note has been recovered; however, prima facie, the matter is suspected to be linked to family-related issues, said police. Soon after the incident, the Constable's family members were informed. The body has been sent to the district hospital for postmortem.

Kotwali police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident. Officials said the investigation is being carried out from all possible angles.

In another incident, Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) Constable Jageshwar Prasad Thakur (37) allegedly died by suicide at his rented house in Dhamtari city.

Officials said Thakur was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Sapna Pink City colony during the early hours of Monday.

Thakur had been serving with the 10th Battalion of the CAF since 2009 and had recently returned from election duty in West Bengal.