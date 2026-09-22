ETV Bharat / state

2.06 Crore Voter Roll Exclusions In Maharashtra 'Alarming', Says Congress; Seeks Probe

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday said the exclusion of more than 2.06 crore voters from the state electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was "unprecedented and alarming", and sought an inquiry and verification of the deletions.

In a letter to Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam, the Opposition party raised objections to the ongoing SIR in the state, saying a large number of voters could face disenfranchisement and sought a two-month extension of the claims and objections period. A delegation of senior Congress leaders led by state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal met Chockalingam and handed over the memorandum.

It alleged administrative lapses, defective forms and delays in serving notices, besides pointing to the overlap of the revision exercise with major festivals. Immediate corrective measures were needed to ensure that eligible voters were not left out of the electoral rolls, the Congress said.

The party claimed that of the 9,78,54,049 voters in the state before the exercise, 2,06,88,487 names, or 21.14 per cent, had been placed in the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category.

Nearly 1,22,24,007 voters would be served notices over discrepancies or because their names could not be mapped with the 2002 electoral roll, it further claimed. The Congress termed the deletion of more than 2.06 crore names between the 2024 assembly elections and August 31, 2026 "unprecedented and alarming" and sought an inquiry and physical verification of the deletions.

The party claimed that 1,54,39,754 voters had been marked absent, untraceable or permanently shifted, and that the SIR exercise had affected several voters registered ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections. It also raised concerns over alleged duplicate names, claiming that nearly 25,000 such names remained in six assembly constituencies in Nagpur district -- Kamthi, Hingna, Ramtek, Umred, Saoner and Katol.