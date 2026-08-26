Two POCSO Undertrials Who Escaped From Kashmir Jail Arrested In Rajasthan
The Sadulpur police in Churu have arrested two persons charged under the POCSO Act who escaped from a prison in Kashmir, reports Naresh Pareek.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Sadulpur: The Sadulpur police have arrested two persons who had been facing charges under the POCSO Act and escaped from a high-security prison in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
The accused were incarcerated in Kashmir in connection with cases under the POCSO Act. After escaping from a Srinagar jail on August 23, they managed to evade the police and remained in hiding at various locations.
Police had earlier issued a lookout notice for Mukhtar Ahmad Gujjar, a resident of Sanglan Chittergul in Anantnag district, and Farman Khan, a resident of Sadanpora Ragistan of Ganderbal district, after the jailbreak in Srinagar.
ASP Richpal Singh Charan said that both face charges under the POCSO Act in Jammu and Kashmir. "After fleeing from the prison, they sought shelter in multiple locations while concealing their identities and frequently changed their hideouts to avoid police detection," said Charan.
The police investigation has revealed that the duo had travelled through several states before reaching the Sadulpur area.
ASP Charan added that the investigation revealed that the duo committed robbery while they were on the run. According to police, after receiving information regarding the activities of the accused, Sadulpur police launched a search at several locations, leading to their arrest.
"Utilising technical inputs and continuous surveillance, the police team tracked their location and eventually apprehended both individuals," police said.
A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Sihag conducted several raids leading to the arrest of the accused.
"The police are currently interrogating both individuals. The interrogation is expected to yield more details regarding the details of their jailbreak, the identities of those who sheltered them while they were at large and the robberies committed by them," said officials.
According to police, the accused had crossed the borders of three states to evade arrest.
Also Read