ETV Bharat / state

Two POCSO Undertrials Who Escaped From Kashmir Jail Arrested In Rajasthan

Sadulpur: The Sadulpur police have arrested two persons who had been facing charges under the POCSO Act and escaped from a high-security prison in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The accused were incarcerated in Kashmir in connection with cases under the POCSO Act. After escaping from a Srinagar jail on August 23, they managed to evade the police and remained in hiding at various locations.

Police had earlier issued a lookout notice for Mukhtar Ahmad Gujjar, a resident of Sanglan Chittergul in Anantnag district, and Farman Khan, a resident of Sadanpora Ragistan of Ganderbal district, after the jailbreak in Srinagar.

ASP Richpal Singh Charan said that both face charges under the POCSO Act in Jammu and Kashmir. "After fleeing from the prison, they sought shelter in multiple locations while concealing their identities and frequently changed their hideouts to avoid police detection," said Charan.

The police investigation has revealed that the duo had travelled through several states before reaching the Sadulpur area.