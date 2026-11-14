Two Pilgrims Returning From Ayodhya Ram Mandir Killed In Road Accident On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
The accident took place within the jurisdiction of the Fatehabad police station after the driver allegedly dozed off.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Agra: Two members of a family were killed while 13 others were injured after a collision between a mini-bus—carrying devotees returning home after visiting Ram Mandir—and a trailer truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.
The tragic accident took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, within the jurisdiction of the Fatehabad police station. It is understood that the incident occurred around 4:00 AM in the Fatehabad area when the mini-bus lost control and rammed into the back of a trailer truck.
The passengers in the mini-bus were pilgrims from Gujarat returning home after visiting the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
Upon receiving information about the accident, a rescue team from UPEIDA (Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority) and police from the Fatehabad station arrived at the scene.
The police and the UPEIDA team managed to evacuate the passengers trapped inside the mini-bus. They were transported by ambulance to SN Medical College in Agra, where doctors declared Pradeep, 53, son of Kishan, and Janak Ben, 58, wife of Kirat Singh, dead.
Vinod Kumar Mishra, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Fatehabad, confirmed that the deceased Pradeep and Janak Ben were brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Mishra said that thirteen other passengers sustained injuries, including Manohar, Uma Ben, Padam Ben, Urvashi, Kintu Kumari, Kirat Singh, Prithvi Singh, Krutha, Barsa Ben, Renuka Ben, and Hina Ben. The injured have been admitted to SN Medical College.
Following the accident, the damaged vehicles were cleared from the expressway, and traffic flow was restored. The injured passengers have suggested that the driver, Dheeraj Patil, may have dozed off at the wheel. The exact cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
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