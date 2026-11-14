ETV Bharat / state

Two Pilgrims Returning From Ayodhya Ram Mandir Killed In Road Accident On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Two killed in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: Two members of a family were killed while 13 others were injured after a collision between a mini-bus—carrying devotees returning home after visiting Ram Mandir—and a trailer truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

The tragic accident took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, within the jurisdiction of the Fatehabad police station. It is understood that the incident occurred around 4:00 AM in the Fatehabad area when the mini-bus lost control and rammed into the back of a trailer truck.

Two killed in accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway (ETV Bharat) The passengers in the mini-bus were pilgrims from Gujarat returning home after visiting the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Upon receiving information about the accident, a rescue team from UPEIDA (Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority) and police from the Fatehabad station arrived at the scene.