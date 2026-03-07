Two Pet Dogs To Arrive In Kerala By Chartered Flight From UAE, Amid West Asia Tensions
UAE-based expatriate will sending pet dogs Toffee and Cookie to Kochi on a chartered flight to ensure safety.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Ernakulam: Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, a heartwarming story of pet devotion is emerging from the skies. Two Pet Dogs, 'Toffee' and 'Cookie', are set to arrive at Cochin International Airport (CIAL), Kerala, on a special private charter flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
CIAL spokesperson P S Jayan confirmed to ETV Bharat that the two pet dogs will land in Kochi this Monday. While the flight was initially scheduled to arrive this evening, authorities said it was rescheduled to Monday at the last minute. The aircraft is now expected to touch down at Nedumbassery around 7 AM on March 9.
A First-Class Homecoming
The pets are being brought home by Rekha Sunil Kumar, a UAE-based expatriate who considers them integral members of her family. Cookie: A male poodle. Toffee: A male miniature poodle. For many animal lovers, ensuring the safe and stress-free transport of their pets is a top priority.
Rekha is turning this commitment into reality by bypassing commercial hurdles and opting for a dedicated charter flight to ensure her "fur babies" arrive without the typical fatigue of international travel.
Strict Protocols And Seamless Logistics
The arrival is being coordinated in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) and other government regulatory bodies.
CIAL authorities emphasised that all mandatory requirements, including vaccinations, health certificates, and official travel documents, must be meticulously verified upon arrival. CIAL has already made extensive arrangements at the International Terminal to facilitate a smooth transition.
The airport’s proactive, pet-friendly approach has been a significant relief for expatriates who are increasingly choosing to bring their pets back to India.
A Growing Trend
The trend of Gulf-based Malayalis returning with their pets has been steadily rising. Utilising charter flights highlights the extraordinary lengths to which owners will go for their animals' welfare.
As Monday morning approaches, pet enthusiasts and airport staff alike are eagerly waiting to welcome Toffee and Cookie as they step out of the terminal, refreshed and ready for their new life in Kerala.
Also Read: