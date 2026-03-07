ETV Bharat / state

Two Pet Dogs To Arrive In Kerala By Chartered Flight From UAE, Amid West Asia Tensions

Ernakulam: Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, a heartwarming story of pet devotion is emerging from the skies. Two Pet Dogs, 'Toffee' and 'Cookie', are set to arrive at Cochin International Airport (CIAL), Kerala, on a special private charter flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CIAL spokesperson P S Jayan confirmed to ETV Bharat that the two pet dogs will land in Kochi this Monday. While the flight was initially scheduled to arrive this evening, authorities said it was rescheduled to Monday at the last minute. The aircraft is now expected to touch down at Nedumbassery around 7 AM on March 9.

A First-Class Homecoming

The pets are being brought home by Rekha Sunil Kumar, a UAE-based expatriate who considers them integral members of her family. Cookie: A male poodle. Toffee: A male miniature poodle. For many animal lovers, ensuring the safe and stress-free transport of their pets is a top priority.

Rekha is turning this commitment into reality by bypassing commercial hurdles and opting for a dedicated charter flight to ensure her "fur babies" arrive without the typical fatigue of international travel.

Strict Protocols And Seamless Logistics