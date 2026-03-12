ETV Bharat / state

Woman Found Dead In Rudraprayag Hotel; Live-in Partner, Friend Arrested For Murder

Rudraprayag: On Wednesday, March 11, police arrested two people in connection with a murder case of a young woman whose body was found in a hotel in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, on March 7. Both accused were arrested from the Kaithal district in Haryana.

According to police, a call was received at the Rudraprayag Kotwali Police Station at around 8 pm on March 7 from the Galaxy Hotel. The caller informed the police that a young woman staying in one of the hotel rooms was lying unconscious. Police team rushed to the spot and took the woman to the district hospital in Rudraprayag, where doctors declared her dead.

Police sealed the hotel room and began collecting evidence with the help of a forensic team. Initial investigations revealed that the woman had checked into the hotel on the night of March 6, 2026, along with her live-in partner and one of his friends. The next day, the two men left the hotel stating they would return shortly. However, when they did not come back until evening, the hotel management grew suspicious and informed the police.

During the investigation, police found that the woman and the two men were residents of Haryana. The victim’s family members were contacted. On March 8, the victim’s relatives arrived in Rudraprayag and identified the deceased as Kajal, around 30 years old, a resident of Pipli in Kurukshetra district of Haryana.

After completing the legal formalities and conducting a post-mortem examination, police registered a murder case against Arun and Akshay based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Akbar.