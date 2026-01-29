ETV Bharat / state

Paragliders Fall Into Uttarakhand's Tehri Lake, Rescued By SDRF Team

Tehri: A major accident was averted at the Acro Festival and SIV Championship underway in Koti Colony, on the banks of Tehri lake in Uttarakhand.

Police said, two paragliders lost control and fell directly into Tehri lake. Fortunately, special SDRF rescue teams deployed at Tehri lake rescued the paragliders. Preliminary medical assessment confirmed that both pilots were completely safe. After administering necessary first aid and medical examination, they were shifted to a secure location.

A similar incident had occurred on the first day of the 2024 Acro Paragliding Championship held in Tehri. During the paragliding competition, an acro pilot, Hardik Kumar, a resident of Karnal (Haryana), lost balance and fell at the take-off point at Pratapnagar, injuring himself. SDRF personnel present at the spot carried the injured acro pilot on a stretcher to the main road. He was then transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh via ambulance.