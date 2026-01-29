Paragliders Fall Into Uttarakhand's Tehri Lake, Rescued By SDRF Team
The two paragliders lost control while in flight and fell into the lake and were promptly rescued by SDRF personnel deployed at the site.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
Tehri: A major accident was averted at the Acro Festival and SIV Championship underway in Koti Colony, on the banks of Tehri lake in Uttarakhand.
Police said, two paragliders lost control and fell directly into Tehri lake. Fortunately, special SDRF rescue teams deployed at Tehri lake rescued the paragliders. Preliminary medical assessment confirmed that both pilots were completely safe. After administering necessary first aid and medical examination, they were shifted to a secure location.
A similar incident had occurred on the first day of the 2024 Acro Paragliding Championship held in Tehri. During the paragliding competition, an acro pilot, Hardik Kumar, a resident of Karnal (Haryana), lost balance and fell at the take-off point at Pratapnagar, injuring himself. SDRF personnel present at the spot carried the injured acro pilot on a stretcher to the main road. He was then transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh via ambulance.
Under the initiative by the Tourism Department, the four-day Tehri Acro Festival and SIV Championship held in the Tehri Dam lake area witnessed breathtaking paragliding performances by athletes from India and abroad, leaving spectators enthralled with their stunning aerial maneuvers.
Through the Tehri International Acro Festival and SIV Championship 2026, the Uttarakhand government has taken a significant step towards establishing the state as a world-class adventure sports destination. The event, held from January 27 to January 30, was presented to the public through an innovative digital and AI-based experience.
As part of an initiative launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, visitors can scan QR codes displayed at the venue to enjoy a virtual experience of Tehri’s scenic valleys and the thrill of paragliding, without the need to download any application.
Also Read
India’s First Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant At Tehri Dam To Soon Generate 1000 MW