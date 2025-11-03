ETV Bharat / state

Two Old Terrorist Hideouts Destroyed In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam

The hideouts were discovered and destroyed by a joint team of 9 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the forests of Damhal Hanjipora.

Militant hideout busted in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST

Kulgam: Security forces have discovered and destroyed two old Terrorist hideouts in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the operation was carried out in the forest area of Damhal Hanjipora, with the aim of locating possible remnants or hideouts of terrorist activities. It is learnt that after receiving specific intelligence inputs, 9 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation in the woods. During the operation, the forces discovered two old hideouts in the forest area between Ahmedabad and Nengripora, which were later demolished.

According to sources, some items including gas cylinders, clothes and other consumables were recovered from the hideouts. It is believed that these hideouts may have been used by people associated with active terrorist organizations in the past. Security personnel cordoned off the area and conducted a thorough search to recover any suspicious activity or material. Sources added that further investigations are underway and efforts are being made to ascertain whether these hideouts are linked to any recent terrorist activity.

A senior police officer said that such operations by the security forces will continue in the forest and remote areas to prevent the anti-peace elements from succeeding in their intentions. It may be noted that Kulgam and its adjoining forest areas have been used as hideouts for terrorists in the past. However, in recent years, due to effective operations by the forces, there has been a significant reduction in these activities.

