Two Nursing Students Die After Being Hit By Vande Bharat Express In Bengaluru; Probe Reveals 'Suicide'

As soon as information was received, a team from Chikkabanavara Police station rushed to the spot for an investigation. A senior police official said, "The bodies have been recovered and sent for post morthem. We have registered a case in this regard, and informed the parents of the deceased after verifying all details."

Bengaluru: Investigation into the death of two young nursing students, a boy and a girl, who were allegedly hit by a Vande Bharat Express train near Chikkabanavara railway station in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, has revealed that both of them died by suicide.

Both the students hailed from Pattanamthitta in Kerala, and were in their second semester of B.Sc Nursing at Sapthagiri Nursing College in Bengaluru. Preliminary reports suggested that the Vande Bharat Express train hit them while they were crossing the tracks near Chikkabanavara station on Sunday evening. A few eyewitnesses also claimed that the accident occurred when the students tried to cross the tracks when the train was coming at a very high speed, and they were unable to move off the tracks. As a result, both of them were run over by the train and they died on the spot, locals said.

However, Karnataka State Railway SP Yatish N later revealed that the duo died by suicide. Speaking on the incident, Yatish said, "The two deceased were friends. When the train's CCTV was checked, it was found that, apparently, both of them died by suicide. No death note was found in the current investigation. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Rural Railway Station. An investigation is underway to find out the cause of suicide."

(DISCLAIMER: Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)